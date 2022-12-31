Freedom’s Khang wins Holy Angels lightweight title

GREENSBORO — Freedom senior wrestler Jeulenea Khang won the girls 100-pound weight class at the Holy Angels Invitational tournament, held Thursday and Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Khang secured the gold medal with a 5-1 decision win over Mount Airy’s Jamie Hearl in the title match.

Khang started the tournament with a first-round bye before winning by pin over Southwest Guilford’s Jayda Spence Barnes in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Khang pinned Greenbrier (Ga.) wrestler Jordan Epstein.

And in the semifinals, Khang claimed a 1-0 decision win against Corinth-Holders’ Anna Ockerman.

For her performance, Khang was named the women’s tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.