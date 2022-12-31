 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
H.S. Wrestling

Freedom’s Khang wins Holy Angels lightweight title

  • 0
010123-mnh-sports-hs-wre-freedom-latefrigamer-p1

Freedom's Jeulenea Khang, left, stands atop the podium after winning the girls 100-pound weight class at the Holy Angels Invitational wrestling tournament on Friday in Greensboro.

 Submitted photo

GREENSBORO — Freedom senior wrestler Jeulenea Khang won the girls 100-pound weight class at the Holy Angels Invitational tournament, held Thursday and Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Khang secured the gold medal with a 5-1 decision win over Mount Airy’s Jamie Hearl in the title match.

Khang started the tournament with a first-round bye before winning by pin over Southwest Guilford’s Jayda Spence Barnes in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Khang pinned Greenbrier (Ga.) wrestler Jordan Epstein.

And in the semifinals, Khang claimed a 1-0 decision win against Corinth-Holders’ Anna Ockerman.

For her performance, Khang was named the women’s tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert