Freedom’s King wins award
Freedom's King wins award

Pictured is Freedom's Zakiah King.

 FILE PHOTO

Freedom girls basketball senior forward Zakiah King is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.

King was named girls MVP of the 47th Freedom Christmas Invitational as she helped lead the Lady Patriots to a second straight title in their host event. FHS topped Statesville 66-26 on Monday, Forbush 47-40 on Tuesday and Hibriten 31-25 on Wednesday to claim the title.

She averaged a double-double with 14.7 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks across three games as FHS won the event in its return after it was shelved in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Against the Lady Greyhounds, she tallied nine points and eight rebounds. Versus the Lady Falcons, King posted 24 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. And in knocking off the Lady Panthers for the trophy, she registered 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

