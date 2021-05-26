Freedom’s Lowdermilk inks with Lenoir-Rhyne

Freedom senior Tay Lowdermilk on Tuesday signed with Lenoir-Rhyne to join the Bears’ men’s track and field program for 2021-22.
Lowdermilk had a number of strong performances in his final prep season with the Patriots. He won two events in a meet versus conference foe Hickory and non-league opponent R-S Central, topping the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.1 seconds and the 200 meters at 23.5 seconds. Lowdermilk also won the 100 at a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference event versus Hickory and McDowell at 11.71 seconds. And he won the 400 meters in a meet against the NWC’s Watauga and nonconference Avery County, timing in at 56.09 seconds.
In a shortened junior season, Lowdermilk was part of a winning 4x200 relay team. That winter, he collected solid indoor track finishes in the 300 and 400.
As a sophomore, Lowdermilk was an NCHSAA 3A West Regional qualifier in the 100 and 200.
And as a freshman, Lowdermilk was named All-NWC as part of the 4x200 relay team.
Lowdermilk cited a variety of reasons why L-R was the right place for him, including the track program, the campus and the proximity to home. While majoring in architecture and sports management, he envisions himself competing in some of the same track events as at FHS.
“I like the environment. I have family some family up there,” Lowdermilk said. “I love their track program. I’m only going to be a few minutes down the road (from home). I’m still going to be here supporting my family.
“Most likely, I’m going to be in the 100 and 200 meters and some relays.”
FHS track coach Chip Lewis said Lowdermilk showed great ability before he even got to Freedom, and he has surpassed all expectations during his career with the Patriot boys.
“We probably started watching Tay when he was in the eighth grade, running at Table Rock,” Lewis said. “We knew he had a lot of potential. He has lived up to those expectations.
“He’s at practice every day. His communication skills are great. As a coach, sometimes those are the little things that go unrecognized that you grow to appreciate. He’s done well for us, and I’m sure he’ll do big things at L-R.”
Lewis also thinks that Lowdermilk has the potential to expand his list of events with the Bears.
“They’ll spend more time with him as far as getting him in the weight room and a little bit of a difference in training,” Lewis said. “I can see a little bit of a shift in his events, where he’s been predominantly a 100 and 200 runner for us, I can see him being a 200 or 400 runner for them.”
As for his time with the Patriots, Lowdermilk will remember all the great times he was able to achieve, as well as the relationships he built with his mentors and the support he got from his family.
“Aggravating my coaches is one thing,” Lowdermilk said with a laugh. “And just PRing. Getting all these personal records out here. Trying to do a little something here.
“I’d like to thank my family for supporting me all the way.”
The Bears are coached by Kevin Paterson, who is entering his third season at L-R and already has led the men’s and women’s programs to top-four finishes in South Atlantic Conference action. Lowdermilk will join Draughn High alum Dawson Sigmon on the L-R roster.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.