Freedom’s Lowdermilk inks with Lenoir-Rhyne

“Most likely, I’m going to be in the 100 and 200 meters and some relays.”

FHS track coach Chip Lewis said Lowdermilk showed great ability before he even got to Freedom, and he has surpassed all expectations during his career with the Patriot boys.

“We probably started watching Tay when he was in the eighth grade, running at Table Rock,” Lewis said. “We knew he had a lot of potential. He has lived up to those expectations.

“He’s at practice every day. His communication skills are great. As a coach, sometimes those are the little things that go unrecognized that you grow to appreciate. He’s done well for us, and I’m sure he’ll do big things at L-R.”

Lewis also thinks that Lowdermilk has the potential to expand his list of events with the Bears.

“They’ll spend more time with him as far as getting him in the weight room and a little bit of a difference in training,” Lewis said. “I can see a little bit of a shift in his events, where he’s been predominantly a 100 and 200 runner for us, I can see him being a 200 or 400 runner for them.”