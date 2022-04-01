Freedom’s Savannah Mooney signs with Caldwell volleyball

Freedom senior Savannah Mooney is going from setting the ball for the Lady Patriots to setting her sights on college.

FHS’ setter recently signed to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level, joining nearby Caldwell Tech in Hudson starting this fall when the Cobras field their inaugural squad in the sport.

Mooney was named All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference following her senior campaign.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play volleyball locally and make history as part of the first volleyball team at CCC&TI,” Mooney said. “I plan to pursue a degree in nursing and attend Lenoir-Rhyne after my time at Caldwell. Some of my favorite volleyball memories from FHS are the rides back home from away games and hanging out at team dinners. I want to thank my coaches and family for always pushing me and supporting me every step of the way.

“The hard work and dedication to this sport has paid off, and I am so excited to further my volleyball career at Caldwell.”

Connor Townsend, who coach the Lady Patriots in volleyball through the end of this past season, praised Mooney's intangibles.

“Savannah will be a great asset to CCC&TI volleyball as she brings a constant love for the game and a drive to win that is unmatched,” Townsend said. “Savannah put up big numbers for us as a setter, but has the ability to play well all over the court.

“I’m looking forward to seeing her competitive nature drive her collegiate career.”

In addition to her standout play at FHS, Mooney was recruited through her travel team at locally based Burke Elite Volleyball Club.

“I have had the opportunity to Coach and mentor Savannah Mooney for two years,” said BEV 18s head coach Kenneth Kelly. “In those two years, I have watched a young student-athlete grow into an outstanding young woman. Savannah brings energy to the game. She is fiercely competitive and has an unselfish personality.”

Added BEV Club Director Chris Treadway: “We are so proud of Savannah on her commitment to play volleyball for Caldwell. She has played club ball for Burke Elite Volleyball since 2017 when she began playing on our Kryptonite 14U team. Her work ethic has always been evident as she takes advantage of opportunities to learn and improve at each practice.”

Caldwell Tech head coach Brian Harris also was on hand for Mooney’s signing.

“Caldwell’s volleyball program is going to be built on highly-skilled, coachable and strong student-athletes who have high moral character,” Harris said. “No one exemplifies this better than Savannah.

“We are so excited to have her be a building block and an example for future Cobras.”

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.