Guilford College is looking a little like Freedom High School East.

Patriots football player Simeon Reid was one of three FHS seniors to sign with the Quakers in the sport on the week, making things official on Thursday alongside B.G. Hampton and one day after Eli Thomas on Wednesday.

Reid was a versatile player during his tenure at Freedom, playing on both sides of the ball, particularly in the trenches.

As a senior, he registered 27 tackles, five QB hurries, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery, following up on a junior season that saw him tally 21 tackles (one for loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown.

Now, he’s ready to test his mettle at the collegiate level.

“I liked the program a lot,” Reid said. “When I went on my visit, we took a tour of the school. The cafeteria is nice, the weight room is nice, the classrooms. It’s a really small school, so I feel like I’ll be able to connect with my teachers and my classmates. And just looking at the field, I felt a family environment there, and I love that. My sister goes to UNC-Greensboro down there, so I’m going to be close to her. I’ve been close with my sister my whole life, so I’ll be near her.”

Freedom coach Justin Hawn emphasized Reid’s versatility for the Patriots.

“He’s such a great player. You can put him anywhere,” Hawn said. “He really is our Swiss Army knife. He knows every position on the D-line and outside linebacker and he knows about every position on offense, including tight end and H-back, too. He’s one of those players who cares so much about the program and cares about being a good teammate and a good leader, and he’s shown that every single day.

“What I’m so proud about with him is just how much he’s improved from his sophomore year to his senior year. That shows the hard work and dedication that he has.”

That being said, it sounds like the Quakers have a destination in mind for Reid on the college gridiron.

“They definitely like him at outside linebacker first,” Hawn said. “But that’s the beauty of being a kid like that and being so smart is that he can sort of morph into whatever they need him to be. So, if he adds a lot of weight, they can shift him to tight end. They can move him around, but definitely outside linebacker first.”

One thing that Reid intends to keep the same from Freedom to Quaker is his ability to set a good example for his teammates.

“With this team, I felt like I had to be a leader,” Reid said. “When I go to Guilford, I’m going to bring the same mentality. I’m lucky, I’ve had a great coach in Coach Hawn. He’s always taught me to be a leader and to be a man. He asked me to step up and be a leader, and I did. I’m going to go down there (to Guilford) and do my best.”

Added Hawn: “I think he can identify with any kid throughout our program in terms of being a sophomore and learning and playing JV and getting a lot better, as well as being a senior leader and understand that” Hawn said. “He can identify with all of our kids and their situations and just provide so much value to all our kids.”

The game where Reid scored his touchdown ranks atop his memories from being a Freedom High School football player, along with a couple contests from his senior season.

“My favorite game was my junior year when I scored a touchdown against Ashe County on a fumble recovery,” Reid said. “And this year, the homecoming game against South Caldwell was an amazing game because we had just lost to Hibriten and we had a long week of practice and knew we had to bounce back. And our Senior Night against Alexander Central was amazing this year.”

Reid plans to major in exercise science at Guilford.