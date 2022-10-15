Freedom scores multiple TDs on both sides of ball in 55-26 rout of Ashe

WEST JEFFERSON — Some nights, everything seems to go right.

Such was the case for the Freedom football team on Friday evening despite a lengthy trip up to Ashe County. The Patriots shrugged that off quickly and scored multiple touchdowns on offense and defense, breezing to a 55-26 rout of the Huskies in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.

The performance was highlighted by career-best nights for senior quarterback Landon Cox and classmate receiver Sacred Baylor, who connected six times for 165 yards and four touchdowns.

The first of those was a 58-yard bomb that made it 14-7 in favor of Freedom (5-3, 2-1 NWC) midway through the first quarter.

But the best was yet to come.

With 2:01 left before halftime and FHS clinging to a 21-20 lead, the Patriots started at their own 44-yard line and used five plays to drive to the Ashe 13. Cox then hit Baylor on a slant to the end zone for a touchdown and a 28-20 advantage with 20 seconds left in the second quarter.

But Freedom was able to double-dip when, on the first play of the Huskies’ ensuing drive, a pass was tipped up in the air and snagged by a hard-concentrating Curt Young to set up a golden opportunity at the Ashe 7 with 15 seconds on the clock. The Patriots didn’t squander the chance as Cox and Baylor connected again on a dart to the front-left corner of the end zone to make it 35-20 at the intermission.

But really, it was a triple-dip since Freedom got the ball to start the second half. The visitors wasted little time, following up a couple short gains with another scoring heave from Cox to Baylor, this one of the 65-yard variety, for a 41-20 lead just 4:08 in game time after holding a one-point advantage.

“My quarterback trusted me, my team trusted me and my coach trusted me,” Baylor said. “I knew I was going to go make a play. I’m just grateful to be back and have another opportunity after breaking my collarbone. I just want to help contribute to the team and get a conference win. It was hard being out. I had to be a good teammate and build character. Coming back feels amazing, to be able to play to the best of my ability.”

The Patriots’ final touchdown of the night was on a fourth-quarter 38-yard throw down the visitors’ sideline. Cox’ pass was tipped by an Ashe defender, but Jaylen Barnett kept his eye on the ball and came down with a catch in the end zone, the last of many plays on the evening to get a road from the hardy FHS crowd.

“With the injury against Crest (in the opener), that was a setback,” said Cox, who missed time earlier in the season like Baylor. “We had gotten to where we were going to start throwing the ball at the beginning of the season. But Jaylen Barnett came in and did an excellent job (at QB) just as he did last year. Coming back in with the Hibriten game, there was a little rust to work out. We’ve worked back into it. The receivers are getting open and running great routes. Our offensive line is doing amazing in pass protection.”

But what about those defensive touchdowns?

The first stopped the Huskies’ game-opening drive in its tracks as, after four plays and 48 yards, linebacker Demarcus Lowrance took control of the situation and stripped the ball away from an Ashe receiver after a short catch, scooting 68 yards the other direction for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead before the offense even touched the ball.

“That was a big deal,” Lowrance said. “When we first got here, we weren’t locked in. I felt like I had to set the tone. We stayed locked in and played as a team (after that).”

The second defensive score came late in the third quarter when FHS linebacker Avery Pollard might as well have been the intended receiver on the play, snagging the Huskies’ pass and storming to the other end zone from 75 yards out.

The FHS defense forced six turnovers altogether as Julian Castro and Carson Dyson had additional interceptions and Lowrance forced another fumble, which was recovered by Simeon Reid, to stop the hosts’ first dive of the second half at the Freedom 5-yard line.

The defense made plenty of plays — even in addition to the double-hat trick of turnovers — despite the fact that Ashe quarterback Blake Peters completed 30 of 41 passes for 335 yards and three TDs, with 14 completions going to receiver Colin Estes for 224 yards, and running back Matthew Peterson amassing 136 yards and a score on 20 carries and seven catches for 51 yards.

“I liked how we were unselfish and made plays when they were needed,” said FHS coach Justin Hawn. “Ashe County is really good at running their stuff, and to force turnovers against them, you put them in a bad spot. ... It was a good night for Freedom.”

Cox finished 12 of 20 through the air for 227 yards and the five scores, with Barnett (2-42) and Kaden Lytle (4-29) adding to Baylor’s monstrous numbers. Freshman backup Kaden Davis also connected with Kobe Johnson on a seven-yard pass on the final drive.

The ground game was led by B.G. Hampton, who had 91 yards on 10 carries — including a rollicking 65-yarder that put Freedom up 21-14 late in the first quarter — despite dealing with an ankle injury during the game. Young (1-12), Lowrance (2-9) and Barnett (4-7) also had positive carries for the Pats.

Jake Kota was 7 of 8 on extra points for the visitors with the lone miss coming on a block.

Freedom next faces an incredible test in Boone, visiting NWC powerhouse Watauga this Friday.