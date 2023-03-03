Freedom football running back B.G. Hampton is ready to take his big-play running style to the next level.

The senior signed on Thursday with Guilford College and will join the Quakers this fall.

Hampton is coming off a senior campaign that saw him named All-Burke County first team and All-Northwestern 3A/A Conference after finishing second in the county in rushing yards (1,112) and sixth in rushing touchdowns on 156 carries. He also caught three passes for 22 yards.

He also was all-county first team and All-NWC as a junior after finishing third in the county in each major rushing category with 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns on 135 carries. He also tallied 29 tackles, including five for loss, and a sack and a forced fumble on defense.

Hampton was All-Burke County honorable mention as a sophomore.

He was one of three FHS players to sign with Guilford on the week, joining Eli Thomas on Wednesday and Simeon Reid also on Thursday.

“For me, I think it was the coaches,” Hampton said of what drew him to the Quakers. “(Guilford assistant) coach (Kevin) Barr really showed interest in me. He wanted to meet me down there. I went down there on a visit and it was just amazing with the campus, the coaches and the field. Everything was amazing, and I think that’s why I fell in love. And I know it’s time to put in the work.”

While Hampton’s achievements as a running back drew the most attention at Freedom, he also was a successful defensive lineman and will have options at the collegiate level.

“Of course, I want to play running back again, but wherever they need me at, that’s what I’m going to do,” Hampton said.

Added Freedom coach Justin Hawn: “I think they definitely like him as a big back, but when you’re that strong and that talented, you always have the ability to jump on the other side if, let’s say, they have a scheme issue and they run more zone and B.G. doesn’t fit that mold, he’s got ability to jump around. That’s a good thing, and I feel like it fits a lot of our kids in that they are cross-trained for offense and defense and they can say, ‘Hey, I have experience here and I have experience here.’ It provides them a little more value.

“Anybody who plays us knows you’re going to have to account for him,” Hawn said. “He’s such a unique athlete in terms of his overall strength. And he looks like one type of back, but then he gets out in the open and somehow can break free. He’s a special kid and a special player for us. I’m so happy for him. I know Central Cabarrus is probably glad they’ll never have to see him again. I think he’s got probably 600 yards against them over the past two years. He’s a kid who means a lot to the program and a kid who means a lot to the community around here. Everybody knows B.G., and B.G. knows everybody.”

Hawn reiterated how special of a player and a person Hampton has been for the Patriots.

“I’ve never coached a kid like him in the best possible way,” Hawn said. “He’s such a unique character. He’s great with people and the biggest thing for us is he’s so great with kids. He’s my oldest son’s favorite player by far. He looks forward to seeing him every time he gets a chance, and then B.G. is the exact same way with him. He’ll look forward to talking to him. That shows how big of a heart he has and how good of a person he is, and that’s always the No. 1 thing we want kids to get out of being a high school athlete is to be a better person when you leave, and he’s definitely done that.”

Likewise, Hampton will carry with him fond memories of the playing at Freedom.

“I’ve enjoyed being around my teammates and having amazing coaches,” Hampton said. “Not just coaches, father figures from a bunch of coaches. I’ve enjoyed playing the game of football that I love.”

Hampton, who hopes to major in sports medicine or business, also noted that he has some people to thank for getting him to this point, and one special individual in particular.

“I really want to thank Jack Perry,” Hampton said. “I wouldn’t be here today without him, his family, my family and other families believing in me and taking time out of their day. I want to give a big shout-out to Jack Perry, for sure.”