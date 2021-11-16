Freedom senior Georges signs with Tusculum for soccer

After several high points across her prep soccer career so far — and with a senior season still to go this spring — Skylar Georges is ready to elevate even further.
The Freedom High School senior on Tuesday morning signed with Tusculum — located in the mountains of east Tennessee — to secure her playing future on the field with the Pioneers.
In a shortened junior prep season with the Lady Patriots, Georges, a forward and midfielder, was named All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference after leading the team in scoring with seven goals and in assists with five for a team-leading total of 19 points.
At Patton during her sophomore season, which was abruptly cut shy by COVID-19 after a handful of games, George scored two goals and notched three assists.
And as a freshman for the Lady Panthers, George was named All-Region 9 2A — PHS’ first all-region ninth-grader since Julia Singley in 2008 — and All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference after scoring a county-best 20 goals and recording nine assists.
Most recently, Georges experienced success with her travel squad as the Catawba Valley Youth Soccer Association’s 04 Blue Blast Girls team won the United States Club National Cup Premier national championship in Commerce City, Colorado, in late July.
Georges said she likes most everything about Tusculum — the education, the area, the facilities and the style of play the Pioneers employ on the soccer field.
“I like the mountains, and the academics are really good,” Georges said. “They’ve got an indoor soccer field, so that was fantastic. I like how they play because it’s more of an offensive-sided game and not defensive, and I’m an offensive player. It’s just easier for me.
“And there’s a lot of fitness (emphasized) — I’m going to have to get in shape.”
Georges, who plans to major in medicine at Tusculum, said she hopes to have the opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Pioneers.
“I want to at least get some playing time my freshman year,” Georges said. “That’s my biggest goal is to get to some playing time.”
With accolades like team and county scoring leader, all-conference and all-region already earned during her high school career, there’s one more individual mark Georges would like to reach as a senior.
“I hope I get to all-state my senior year,” she said.
Freedom girls soccer coach Adam Mazzolini indicated that Georges has the ability to have that kind of senior season this spring.
“She’s very important. She’s an outstanding player,” Mazzolini said. “She can play multiple positions for us, which is very helpful. When she was healthy last year, we were undefeated. Our goal for this year is to help her stay healthy so that she can play in college.
“She’s a great kid and a leader for us. The other players follow her and I’m really proud of her. I’m really glad to have her. She’s a spectacular player.”
At the college level, Mazzolini thinks Georges will be able to make a few tweaks to her game that will help her be quite successful.
“I think she’s going to learn to use her physical abilities as well as her skills,” Mazzolini said. “Right now, she kind of relies on speed. That’s kind of where we put her, to have her out at the wing. But she’s faster than most other players think.
“She will progress, I think, into being able to use her body well — being able to post up and being able to be more formidable inside. Physically, she’s ready for the college game.”
Georges also took the opportunity to thank a few important people at her signing.
“I want to thank my parents, (Lawson and Becky), and my (travel) coach Sue (Schellenberger),” Georges said. “She pushed me while it was hard. She pushed me to be the player that I am.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.