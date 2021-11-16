Freedom senior Georges signs with Tusculum for soccer

“I like the mountains, and the academics are really good,” Georges said. “They’ve got an indoor soccer field, so that was fantastic. I like how they play because it’s more of an offensive-sided game and not defensive, and I’m an offensive player. It’s just easier for me.

“And there’s a lot of fitness (emphasized) — I’m going to have to get in shape.”

Georges, who plans to major in medicine at Tusculum, said she hopes to have the opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Pioneers.

“I want to at least get some playing time my freshman year,” Georges said. “That’s my biggest goal is to get to some playing time.”

With accolades like team and county scoring leader, all-conference and all-region already earned during her high school career, there’s one more individual mark Georges would like to reach as a senior.

“I hope I get to all-state my senior year,” she said.

Freedom girls soccer coach Adam Mazzolini indicated that Georges has the ability to have that kind of senior season this spring.