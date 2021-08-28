Freedom slips past EB 13-12 in closest game of long series win streak (with video)

“But our defense went out there and came up with a great stop. I couldn’t be happier with their effort. I'm really excited for the win, but so excited to get in the film room and fix a lot of stuff with them, because we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

While for Hawn and the Patriots the elation of the dream erased the fright of the nightmare, EB second-year coach Derrick Minor and his Cavaliers were left with the sour taste of a disappointing error.

“Heartbreaking,” Minor said. “You pray for a miracle, that you get a second chance, but it’s not (just) that one play. It was a culmination of the first half. We just didn’t execute. Then, you get the opportunity when the defense gets stops and the offense doesn’t continue. You have turnovers. ... We should have won the game, bottom line.”

Dramatic as it was, that sequence couldn’t quite overshadow the one before it.

Seeking to break the stalemate at the outset of the fourth quarter, Freedom (1-0) set up shop at its 16-yard line. Hampton ran for 12 yards on the first action of the series, two plays before back-to-back first downs courtesy of a 14-yard pass from Barnett to Tavion Dula and a 10-yard Young carry. After Barnett scrambled 10 yards at midfield and EB jumped offside, it was time for one of those big moments.