Freedom slips past EB 13-12 in closest game of long series win streak (with video)

ICARD — After a season on the shelf due to COVID-19, Fat Friday XLVII brought back some of the hard-nosed, low-scoring style displayed in the early days of the series, but the result was one firmly familiar from recent times.
In a game that was tied 6-6 after three quarters, big moments for both Freedom and East Burke littered the fourth frame, with the Patriots doing just enough to hold on for a 13-12 nonconference road victory and take their 11th straight win in the rivalry Friday.
The contest flipped dramatically twice in the span of three plays with just less than four minutes to play. Trying to melt clock with a one-point lead, Freedom did the one thing it couldn’t do — fumble the ball away.
Having missed out on a chance to take the lead just moments before, the Cavaliers set up for a potential game-winning drive on the Patriots’ 37-yard line and gained nine yards on first down. But then, disaster struck the hosts, too, and they lost a fumble of their own.
This time, with 2:27 to go, FHS kept its grasp on the football as B.G. Hampton and Curt Young combined for 18 yards on three carries to force EB to burn all of its timeouts, then another 10-yard gash by Hampton sealed it and a Jaylen Barnett kneel-down milked the remaining seconds.
“It was sort of like everybody’s dream and everybody’s worst nightmare,” said second-year Freedom coach Justin Hawn. “And all within two plays of each other. It just shows the resiliency of our kids to continue to fight. Even our fumble came out of fighting for extra yardage.
“But our defense went out there and came up with a great stop. I couldn’t be happier with their effort. I'm really excited for the win, but so excited to get in the film room and fix a lot of stuff with them, because we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
While for Hawn and the Patriots the elation of the dream erased the fright of the nightmare, EB second-year coach Derrick Minor and his Cavaliers were left with the sour taste of a disappointing error.
“Heartbreaking,” Minor said. “You pray for a miracle, that you get a second chance, but it’s not (just) that one play. It was a culmination of the first half. We just didn’t execute. Then, you get the opportunity when the defense gets stops and the offense doesn’t continue. You have turnovers. ... We should have won the game, bottom line.”
Dramatic as it was, that sequence couldn’t quite overshadow the one before it.
Seeking to break the stalemate at the outset of the fourth quarter, Freedom (1-0) set up shop at its 16-yard line. Hampton ran for 12 yards on the first action of the series, two plays before back-to-back first downs courtesy of a 14-yard pass from Barnett to Tavion Dula and a 10-yard Young carry. After Barnett scrambled 10 yards at midfield and EB jumped offside, it was time for one of those big moments.
Barnett took the snap, rolled to his right and found tight end Avery Pollard working back toward the sideline. Pollard snagged a bullet and slipped past his defender, then benefitted from a crushing block back toward the action by wide receiver Joe Cunningham as he streaked across the goal line for what ended up being the winning touchdown after Drew Costello’s kick.
But in the moment, the joy over the score quickly turned to anxiety as the Cavaliers got the ball back, determined to light up a few more scoreboard bulbs, as well. On a third-and-6 from the hosts’ 32, EB quarterback Carter Crump dumped off a short pass to running back Jacob Dellinger, who weaved 30 yards into Freedom territory. Blane Fulbright converted a fourth-and-1 later in the drive, then Dellinger busted a 22-yard run up the middle down to the Freedom 3. Crump cashed in on a keeper on the next play.
Rather than go for the tie, EB (1-1) stayed aggressive and lined up for a two-point conversion, aiming for the win. But Fulbright got shuffled out toward the right sideline and tracked down by sophomore FHS linebacker Mikey Cowling in what ultimately was the difference.
That gave Freedom a little more clearance to think back on the excitement of the winning TD.
“We had a play called ‘Florida,’ and we had a quick-out and a vertical. I was running the quick-out,” Pollard said. “Jaylen rolled out and delivered a good ball. I just went up and made a play and got in the end zone. It was a great block. (Cunningham) put himself on the line, and that’s what teammates do.”
For Barnett, it marked his first varsity passing touchdown after he won a preseason quarterback competition. The sophomore finished 10 of 13 through the air for 96 yards and was interception-free.
“I saw open field. I watched film before I got back out there, and I kept seeing that my right side was open,” Barnett said. “I looked over there and I saw (Pollard), and I delivered it.”
Cunningham’s block was the key to the touchdown, even if he came up hobbled after making the effort play on a night when he also caught a pair of passes for 19 yards.
“Coach always tells us to finish and give 110 percent every play,” Cunningham said. “I just had to do that right there.”
Added Hawn: “The biggest part was Joe making that block. Without that, we’re stopped at the 5 and we’re still working.”
EB struck first on the night as, at the 50-yard line on its first play from scrimmage after a Freedom three-and-out and a visitors’ penalty, Fulbright soared through the middle and ran all the way to the end zone for a 6-0 lead.
Freedom finally responded in the second quarter when Barnett snuck in from a yard out at the end of a 10-play, 61-yard drive spanning the first two periods.
Hampton, who Hawn praised for running “behind his pads” made the EB defense pay up the middle on multiple occasions and finished with 14 carries for a team-high 83 yards.
“My mindset was just to come out there and do my thing, just keep going with it,” he said.
Barnett carried 15 times for 49 yards and Young had 30 yards on eight attempts. Dula had 23 yards on three receptions and Sacred Baylor caught four passes for 19 yards.
Fulbright totaled a game-high 145 rushing yards on 23 carries, with Dellinger adding 30 yards on six attempts.
Fredy Vicente Perez led the Freedom defense with six tackles, with Hampton (five tackles), Pollard, Cunningham, Young and Brett Bedard adding stops in the backfield.
Dawson Langley (10 tackles, one for loss) led EB in stops; Luke Wilson and Hunter Mauldin had sacks; Michael Magni, Spencer Goins, Austin Sellers and Ben Mast had tackles for loss; and Logan Johnson tallied a pass breakup.
As nonconference play continues in Week 3 this Friday, Freedom will host Forestview while EB heads to Valdese to take on in-county rival Draughn.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.