Freedom spoils Patton boys soccer Sr. Night

The Freedom boys soccer team scored its first win of the fall late Thursday, spoiling crosstown rival Patton’s Senior Night in the process, 3-2, in the nonconference contest on the PHS campus.
In a game that was tied 1-1 at the half, the Patriots got two goals from Ashton Alva, one assisted by Laurits Nor Langager and the winning goal assisted by Drew Costello. Alex Velasquez had the team’s other goal off an assist from Rene Bustamante. In goal for FHS, Cole Johnson recorded eight saves.
“(The win) was a perfect example of what we have been working toward since the beginning of this season,” said Pats coach Danny Miller. “Every player gave 100% for the entire 80 minutes. Very proud of this team of young men.”
In its first loss of the fall, Patton (3-1) got its first-half goal from Connor Rudisill on an assist by Eliseo Ramirez while its second-half score came from Collin Callahan off a Xavier Bernabe assist.
“(It was) a game of missed opportunities,” said PHS coach Keith Scott.
The teams are slated to meet again this Wednesday at Catawba River Soccer Complex.
Freedom 4, East Burke 1
The Patriots (2-2-1) scored their second win over a nonconference county rival in as many days late Friday in Icard, pouring in all four goals in a game that was scoreless at halftime.
Freedom’s goals came one apiece from Alva, Bustamante, Alex Velasquez and Eduardo Velasquez. Miles Barnsback, Jose Cristobal and Jake Kota tallied assists. In goal, Johnson got the win.
"The game was closer than the score indicated," Miller said. "Both teams played hard and gave it their all. The fact that each goal was scored by different players shows the amount of overall trust and cohesiveness of this team."
For East Burke (0-3-1), still looking for its first win of the fall, the goal came from Danny Ramirez. Eduardo Sanchez registered five saves at goalkeeper for the Cavaliers.
EB will return to nonconference action on Tuesday at Patton.
VOLLEYBALL
Patton 3, Freedom 0
The Lady Panthers (7-0) secured a season sweep over the rival and host Lady Patriots (3-5), winning the nonconference match on the western side of Morganton late Thursday in straight sets, 25-14, 25-21, 25-12.
Leading the effort for PHS were Kenady Roper (28 digs, 23 kills), Izora Gragg (19 digs, 12 assists, six kills, three aces), Hayley Caraway (15 digs, three kills), Christina Skelly (14 assists, 12 digs, seven kills), Katie Stoudenmire (13 digs), Meredith Kearson (eight digs) and Danielle Wojcik (five kills, two blocks).
Patton commences Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play at home on Tuesday versus East Rutherford while Freedom has a non-league match the same day at home versus rival McDowell.
Draughn 3, Avery County 1
The Lady Wildcats (4-3, 1-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) scored their first win in their new league, topping the Lady Vikings in four sets, 25-15, 25-12, 19-25, 25-12 late Thursday in Valdese. No individual statistics were available. Draughn returns to its home floor on Tuesday for another Western Highlands match, this one against Mitchell County.
Bandys 3, East Burke 0
The Lady Cavaliers (0-8) stayed winless for the season late Thursday, dropping the Catawba Valley 2A Conference match in straight sets in Catawba, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16. EB was led by Aubree Grigg (nine blocks, six kills), Katherine Greene (five digs) and Katie Herrell (three blocks). The Cavaliers continue CVAC action on Tuesday at Newton-Conover.
M.S. FOOTBALL
Grandview 22, East Burke 12
The Raiders (0-1) dropped Thursday’s nonconference season-opener in Icard. D.J.Weston scored for EBMS on a 26-yard run and Zayne Newman did so on a five-yarder. The Raiders’ defense was led by Ossie Burkeen (four tackles for loss), Calvin Vue (two interceptions) and Trentyn Cole (two sacks, blocked punt). EB returns to action Wednesday, hosting Jacob Fork.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.