Freedom spoils Patton boys soccer Sr. Night

The Freedom boys soccer team scored its first win of the fall late Thursday, spoiling crosstown rival Patton’s Senior Night in the process, 3-2, in the nonconference contest on the PHS campus.

In a game that was tied 1-1 at the half, the Patriots got two goals from Ashton Alva, one assisted by Laurits Nor Langager and the winning goal assisted by Drew Costello. Alex Velasquez had the team’s other goal off an assist from Rene Bustamante. In goal for FHS, Cole Johnson recorded eight saves.

“(The win) was a perfect example of what we have been working toward since the beginning of this season,” said Pats coach Danny Miller. “Every player gave 100% for the entire 80 minutes. Very proud of this team of young men.”

In its first loss of the fall, Patton (3-1) got its first-half goal from Connor Rudisill on an assist by Eliseo Ramirez while its second-half score came from Collin Callahan off a Xavier Bernabe assist.

“(It was) a game of missed opportunities,” said PHS coach Keith Scott.

The teams are slated to meet again this Wednesday at Catawba River Soccer Complex.

Freedom 4, East Burke 1