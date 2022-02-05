Freedom teams avenge Ashe County losses from earlier in the week

Disappointing losses at Ashe County in Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference makeup games didn’t sit right with either Freedom basketball team.
Both squads took a step in the right direction on Tuesday with a home sweep of NWC foe Alexander Central, then got even with wins over the Huskies on Friday’s Senior Night as the boys team honored Drew Costello, Trey Ledford and Jacob Searcy and the girls made it an all-senior starting lineup with Zakiah King, Stevee McGee, Kaylee Ollis, Christena Rhone and Amighty Walker.
BOYS
Freedom 89, Ashe County 81
The Patriots (14-6, 6-2 NWC) registered their second-highest scoring total of the season and maintained a half-game deficit to first-place Alexander Central in Friday night’s shootout.
Junior Mekhi “Philly” Harris led the way with 33 points on an assortment of dunks and three 3-pointers, scoring at least six points in each quarter. Freshman Amore Connelly joined him in rattling the rim, supplying 26 more points to the winning cause.
Albeit still a close game, Friday’s contest looked different from Monday’s loss.
“We were just more ready from the start,” said FHS coach Clint Zimmerman. “I think did a really poor job Monday of not allowing them to be prepared because of Ashe’s record (0-4 going into the game). And Ashe’s record was really a circumstance on injuries and some quarantines.
“They’ve got some really good guard play and their bigs are able to be physical going to the basket. So, they’re a really good basketball team that got off to a slow start.”
Zimmerman praised his senior trio’s resiliency due to the effect COVID-19 has had on their prep careers. He also deflected credit to his coaching staff for their role in mentoring those players.
“Senior Night is always special,” said assistant coach Cory Largent. “It’s a great opportunity for those guys playing their last game (in the regular season at home). We always try to honor those guys when we win. That’s what they did tonight. I’m really proud of them.”
Colleague Donald Rutherford said he tried to stress the importance of assignment-sound basketball to help the players get over the hump from Monday’s loss.
“They needed to make sure they took care of their defensive responsibilities,” he said. “If we stop them and check out and do what we’re supposed to do, then we have an opportunity to win the game.”
Ledford finished with 10 points and Costello added eight. Avery Pollard (five points), Gavin McNaughton (four) and Dyson Dellinger (three) also scored in the victory.
GIRLS
Freedom 46, Ashe County 34
Three seniors in double figures — McGee (16 points) and King and Rhone (10 apiece) — paved the way for the Lady Patriots (15-4, 4-3 NWC) to gain a win and move above .500 the league.
And, according to FHS coach Amber Reddick, rebounding and defense were the biggest areas of improvement from Monday night’s loss in West Jefferson.
“We talked about how we were going to have to rotate and going to have to have our hands up,” Reddick said. “(Ashe County is) very big. We knew that was going to be key tonight, and I thought we rotated well. We rebounded well, especially in the second half.
“The best way to honor your seniors is to win on Senior Night. So, we talked about having that kind of energy and playing for them. Most of them have played together so long. They just bring leadership and they’re the glue of our team. We go as they go, and I think they really decided after that loss that they’ve got to make sure we’ve got energy and are ready to go every night.”
After Ashe closed to within 10 with 2:03 to play, McGee went 6 of 6 at the foul line the rest of the way to help close out the victory. She opened Freedom’s scoring with a 3-pointer.
Rhone closed out the first half with a 3 and King made back-to-back baskets late in the third after the visitors drew within five points, whittling down FHS’ double-digit advantage.
Peyton Caldwell (five points), Sydnie Demiter (three) and Haven Gladden (two) also scored.
