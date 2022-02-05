Freedom teams avenge Ashe County losses from earlier in the week

Three seniors in double figures — McGee (16 points) and King and Rhone (10 apiece) — paved the way for the Lady Patriots (15-4, 4-3 NWC) to gain a win and move above .500 the league.

And, according to FHS coach Amber Reddick, rebounding and defense were the biggest areas of improvement from Monday night’s loss in West Jefferson.

“We talked about how we were going to have to rotate and going to have to have our hands up,” Reddick said. “(Ashe County is) very big. We knew that was going to be key tonight, and I thought we rotated well. We rebounded well, especially in the second half.

“The best way to honor your seniors is to win on Senior Night. So, we talked about having that kind of energy and playing for them. Most of them have played together so long. They just bring leadership and they’re the glue of our team. We go as they go, and I think they really decided after that loss that they’ve got to make sure we’ve got energy and are ready to go every night.”

After Ashe closed to within 10 with 2:03 to play, McGee went 6 of 6 at the foul line the rest of the way to help close out the victory. She opened Freedom’s scoring with a 3-pointer.