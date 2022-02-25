Freedom teams bow out in 2nd round of postseason

Early on, seniors McGee and Zakiah King combined for eight points to help the Lady Patriots to a 13-12 lead on McGee’s bank shot just before the buzzer to end the first quarter. King added eight more points in the second quarter, helping the Lady Patriots to a 25-18 halftime advantage.

King’s bucket in the low post 30 seconds into the third quarter gave the Lady Patriots a nine-point lead at 27-18. They still led by eight after McGee’s shot from near the foul line made the score 36-28 with 1:21 left before Walker’s injury.

King finished with a team-high 14 points and McGee had 11.

In the boys game, the No. 4 Patriots (18-8) started slowly against the Knights as the hosts fell behind 5-0 before Trey Ledford sank a 3-pointer from the corner about three minutes into the game. They trailed 9-3 before back-to-back-to-back buckets by Drew Costello, Amore Connelly and Mekhi “Philly” Harris ignited the Patriots. Harris’ 3-pointer from the corner gave the Patriots their first lead at 10-9.

Dyson Dellinger and Avery Pollard followed with 3-pointers, and Connelly sank a free throw with 6.1 seconds left for a 17-9 lead. However, North Lincoln’s Connor Carson sank a buzzer-beater from half court to end the first quarter.