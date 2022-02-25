Freedom teams bow out in 2nd round of postseason

Home did not prove so sweet for the Freedom basketball teams on Thursday night.
In the second round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs, the Lady Patriots and FHS boys saw their 2021-22 seasons come to an end despite being the higher seeds.
Already shorthanded due to injuries, the No. 3 Lady Patriots suffered another setback when Amighty Walker had to be helped from the floor during a 48-39 loss to No. 19 Enka.
In the boys’ game, the No. 4 Patriots saw an 11-point, third-quarter lead evaporate into a 66-52 loss to No. 20 North Lincoln.
The Lady Patriots (18-8) entered the game without usual starters Sydnie Demiter and Christena Rhone. Then, with 1:04 left in the third quarter, Walker went down with an injury as the Lady Patriots led 36-28.
“We’ve been depleted all season, but losing Amighty took the wind out of our sails,” Lady Patriots coach Amber Reddick said. “Stevee McGee has played forward all year, but we had to put her at point guard tonight.”
The Lady Patriots still led 37-33 at the end of the third quarter and went up 39-33 when Peyton Caldwell scored 12 seconds into the fourth. However, Bentlee Chockley’s 3-pointer from the top of the key gave Enka the lead for good, at 40-39, with 2:45 remaining. The Sugar Jets converted 9 of 10 free throws the rest of the way to seal the nine-point victory.
Early on, seniors McGee and Zakiah King combined for eight points to help the Lady Patriots to a 13-12 lead on McGee’s bank shot just before the buzzer to end the first quarter. King added eight more points in the second quarter, helping the Lady Patriots to a 25-18 halftime advantage.
King’s bucket in the low post 30 seconds into the third quarter gave the Lady Patriots a nine-point lead at 27-18. They still led by eight after McGee’s shot from near the foul line made the score 36-28 with 1:21 left before Walker’s injury.
King finished with a team-high 14 points and McGee had 11.
In the boys game, the No. 4 Patriots (18-8) started slowly against the Knights as the hosts fell behind 5-0 before Trey Ledford sank a 3-pointer from the corner about three minutes into the game. They trailed 9-3 before back-to-back-to-back buckets by Drew Costello, Amore Connelly and Mekhi “Philly” Harris ignited the Patriots. Harris’ 3-pointer from the corner gave the Patriots their first lead at 10-9.
Dyson Dellinger and Avery Pollard followed with 3-pointers, and Connelly sank a free throw with 6.1 seconds left for a 17-9 lead. However, North Lincoln’s Connor Carson sank a buzzer-beater from half court to end the first quarter.
Back-to-back 3s by Harris and Ledford preceded a dunk by Connelly to give the Patriots a 25-12 lead with 5:01 left in the half. After a timeout, the Knights made their own run, outscoring the Patriots 10-4 for the rest of the quarter. A basket by Gavin McNaughton and a put-back by Costello just before the buzzer were the Patriots’ only remaining points of the half.
A dunk by Harris about 90 seconds into the third quarter pushed the Patriots to a 35-24 advantage. They still led by 10, at 40-30, after Connelly converted a three-point play with 4:54 left in the third quarter. A free throw by McNaughton for a 41-36 lead with 2:31 to go would be the Patriots’ last point of the quarter, and for a while.
The Knights scored the final five points of the third quarter, which ended in a 41-41 tie. They then scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter, building a 52-41 lead with 3:33 left in the game. A pair of free throws by Ledford with 2:55 left in the game stopped a 16-0 run by the Knights, who converted 14 of 16 free throws the rest of the way for the 14-point victory.
Connelly, with 12 points, and Harris, with 11, led the Patriots’ effort. Carson, with 26, and Jack Waggoner, with 22, led the Knights.
Ray Duckworth can be reached at sports@morganton.com.