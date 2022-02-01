Freedom teams swept at Ashe County

WEST JEFFERSON — A Harrison Langdon jumper in the waning moments for host Ashe County sent the Freedom boys basketball team to its second league loss late Monday.

The Patriots came up empty after a timeout with 5.4 seconds remaining following Langdon’s winning shot, falling 72-71 on the road.

Freedom trailed by one after a quarter and by three, 34-31, at halftime before maintaining that deficit at the end of the third frame and taking a 68-64 lead at the midpoint of the fourth period before the host Huskies rallied late.

Freshman Amore Connelly led Freedom (12-6, 4-2 NWC) with a game-high 29 points in the loss. Philly Harris joined him in double figures with 16 points and Trey Ledford (nine), Gavin McNaughton (six), Drew Costello (five), Zion Thomas (four) and Avery Pollard (two) also scored for FHS.

Three Huskies players finished in the double digits, including Jake Grubb (27 points), Langdon (14) and Saywer Eller (13).

The Patriots were back in NWC action late Tuesday at home versus South Caldwell.

GIRLS Ashe County 50, Freedom 41