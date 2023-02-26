WINSTON-SALEM — A fourth-quarter rally including three 3-pointers by Statlee McGee, a go-ahead basket with 8.5 seconds left by Peyton Caldwell, and a final defensive stop added up to a berth in the NCHSAA 3A West Regional semifinals for the Freedom girls basketball team.

The combination totaled a 49-48, come-from-behind Freedom victory in the third round of the postseason on Saturday at Oak Grove High School.

As a result, the No. 14 West seed Lady Patriots (15-12) are winners of three straight games as they advance to play undefeated No. 2 West seed East Lincoln (30-0) on Tuesday in Denver.

“I am proud of the way we have no quit in this team,” Lady Patriots coach Amber Reddick said as she beamed with delight. “We were down most of the game, but we were able to get the win. We are playing with confidence. We believe in each other.”

The Lady Patriots trailed most of the game, including 37-32 entering the fourth quarter.

However, a driving basket by Caldwell and a pair of 3-pointers by McGee, who appeared to suffer a significant injury in Thursday’s second-round win at Hibriten but returned to top form on Saturday, helped the Lady Patriots trim the deficit to two, at 42-40, within the first 3 minutes of the fourth quarter. The Lady Grizzlies (21-7) stretched the advantage back to five three times, the last time at 48-43, with 1:34 remaining.

Then, the Lady Patriots’ rally unfolded. Haven Gladden converted a free throw with 1:28 left for a 48-44 score, and McGee hit another 3-pointer, this time from the right wing, for a 48-47 score with 1:03 left.

Oak Grove tried to milk the clock, but Freedom forced a defensive five-second call at Oak Grove’s end of the court with 20 seconds left, triggering a time out call by Reddick.

After the time out, the Lady Patriots worked the ball to Caldwell, who drove the lane to convert the go-ahead basket with 8.5 seconds to go.

Oak Grove then called a time out before throwing the ball in under the Freedom basket, but Freedom’s defensive pressure forced an inbound pass that was deflected toward the Oak Grove basket and the Lady Grizzlies’ Zaire Jones couldn’t run down the ball before the final horn sounded, triggering a celebration by the Lady Patriots.

“It was a team effort to come back,” Caldwell said.

Reddick gave Caldwell more praise, saying the play for the go-ahead basket “didn’t go the way we drew it up, but she is a player, and she made the play.”

The Lady Patriots fell behind early, trailing 13-11 after one quarter. They took their first lead, at 19-17, after a basket by Caldwell with 3:02 left in the second quarter and took their biggest lead, at 21-17, after a pair of free throws by Sydnie Demiter, but trailed 24-23 at halftime. A 3-pointer by Demiter to start third quarter scoring gave the Lady Patriots their only lead of the period, at 26-24, but they trailed 37-32 entering the fourth quarter.

McGee’s flurry of 3-pointers helped her finish with a team-leading 17 points.

“Statlee McGee got hot, and that was huge for us,” Reddick said.

Caldwell finished with 14 points for the Lady Patriots and Demiter followed with 10. Gladden and Ava Cooke added four apiece for the Lady Patriots.

Avery Ray, with 14 points, and Jones, with 13, led the Lady Grizzlies.