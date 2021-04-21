Freedom trio signs with nationally-ranked CVCC

Freedom seniors Daniel Brackett, Hunter Keller and Wes Smith have made their share of big catches, both before and since their time with the third-year FHS bass fishing team.

On Tuesday, it was their turn to be reeled in.

All three student-athletes signed letters of intent to participate in the sport starting next school year nearby at Hickory’s Catawba Valley Community College, whose team is ranked No. 17 nationally and No. 1 in the state as well as among junior colleges nationally in the latest rankings.

“These and then some of the other boys and girls we’ve had on the team since its start, we can thank them enough for all the effort they’ve put into it,” Freedom coach Dustin Haigler said. “Whether it’s going out into the community and trying to help out with some fundraising or showing support to some of our local businesses, they’ve done it all. And they’re supportive of each other too, clearly. They’re willing to help out the younger kids to get them prepped for the future because it’s going to be tough when they leave. It’s a bittersweet experience. It’s exciting that they’re going, but there’s obviously a big void that the younger members need to step up and fill when they’re gone too.