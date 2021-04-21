Freedom trio signs with nationally-ranked CVCC

Freedom seniors Daniel Brackett, Hunter Keller and Wes Smith have made their share of big catches, both before and since their time with the third-year FHS bass fishing team.
On Tuesday, it was their turn to be reeled in.
All three student-athletes signed letters of intent to participate in the sport starting next school year nearby at Hickory’s Catawba Valley Community College, whose team is ranked No. 17 nationally and No. 1 in the state as well as among junior colleges nationally in the latest rankings.
“These and then some of the other boys and girls we’ve had on the team since its start, we can thank them enough for all the effort they’ve put into it,” Freedom coach Dustin Haigler said. “Whether it’s going out into the community and trying to help out with some fundraising or showing support to some of our local businesses, they’ve done it all. And they’re supportive of each other too, clearly. They’re willing to help out the younger kids to get them prepped for the future because it’s going to be tough when they leave. It’s a bittersweet experience. It’s exciting that they’re going, but there’s obviously a big void that the younger members need to step up and fill when they’re gone too.
“I’ve told them (in college) the fishing’s going to be great. You’re going to love it. But make sure at the school you’re choosing, you’re going to get a good education first. The student side still needs to come first, but I think they understand that and are excited for the opportunity to continue the competitive fishing scene, and to be able to do so locally.”
Keller, who also played baseball at FHS as an underclassman, was recently one of 12 high school anglers nationwide to be named to the 2021 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team. He won three tournaments in the fall 2020 season, notched two additional top-five finishes and teamed with Brackett for a sixth-place finish in the Bassmaster High School National Championship in the fall.
Keller currently sits atop the points standings for the North Carolina High School B.A.S.S. Nation and finished in the top five in both 2019 and 2020.
“I started fishing when I was little with my dad and a couple of his buddies, fishing ponds, different species,” Keller said. “Really, my sophomore year when we got the team started is when I started taking it pretty seriously and developed that drive for it. My parents (Dusty and Ashley) Keller and I worked with Coach Haigler to get the team started here at Freedom. We started at the local level, fishing little club tournaments and tournaments in the evening up at Lake James, and then since then we’ve gotten a chance to go up to the state and national level.
Keller said he plans to major in business administration at CVCC and had plenty of people to thank.
“Biggest ones to Coach Haigler and to the school for letting us do this,” he said. “My dad is mine and Daniel’s boat captain, so that’s a really big deal. My mom does everything in her power to help the whole team. The Lord has opened big opportunities for us. We’ve had a ton of success in tournaments over the past 12 months, and that’s owed all to him. Our local sponsors, Foothills Marine, who helped us get to national events. Dream Catcher’s Fishing was a huge help while they were here. BASS Nation Trail, Woods and Water Outdoor Co., Skyline Lake James.”
Keller chose CVCC over other colleges’ fishing offers for many reasons.
“I had other colleges recruiting me for fishing, but it was just a matter of staying close to home and my support base,” he said. “Biggest thing too was CVCC offers all the benefits that come with the sport, paying for hotels, gas cost, tournament entry fees and all that along with the tuition being a lot cheaper than some of the other colleges I had offers from. … The team’s success was a factor too. They’re doing really good.”
Brackett, who also played golf at FHS until last year, said he has photos of himself fishing with his grandfather at ponds from the time he could barely walk. He said he and his dad also started trout fishing when he was young.
“That just led to going to lakes and stuff and taking it further,” said Brackett, who plans to major in engineering. “I’d like to thank Coach Haigler for getting us started. Hunter’s mom I guess you could say is assistant coach. She really did a lot to get this off the ground too, putting tournaments together, sending out text messages to keep us all in the loop. I’d also like to thank my family, everyone who supported us at tournaments, and the good Lord above.
“CVCC is the only college in the state in the top 20 nationally. You can’t beat this place and what they offer.”
While Keller and Brackett’s strong partnership have carried the torch of late for FHS, it was Smith and Brackett who initially put the school on the map in the sport.
The two were partners in the fall of 2018 when FHS started the team, and the duo won their first two tournaments, the first an N.C./S.C. event at Lake Norman and the second event coming at Lake Hickory. That qualified them for the state bass fishing finals that season.
Smith and current partner Garren Bryant placed third at an event two weeks ago, and Smith has also partnered with Nick Rhoney in the past.
“Probably the first time I remember fishing was up at Steele Creek when we were camping when I was real little,” said Smith, who will major in welding. “My dad’s always fished tournaments, and when I was little, I’d fish with him.
“Big thank you to him for getting me started, teaching me everything, letting me use the boat, being our boat captain. I want to thank my family, Nick, Freedom in general letting us get the team started and Coach Haigler and Hunter’s mom.”
Smith also had college offers for baseball, where he’s been a Patriots starting infielder the last couple seasons.
“But I didn’t feel a connection anywhere,” he added. “I went down there (to CVCC) and talked to (coach) Angela (Mayo) and I just felt like they cared a little bit more than the other offers I had. I also liked that it was close to home, the boat can stay in the garage. And they had my choice of study too.”
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.