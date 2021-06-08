Freedom upends Saint on road

HICKORY — Daniel Stevenson put in a full seven innings in the best start of his prep career on Monday night at St. Stephens, leading his Freedom baseball team to an 8-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference road win.

Stevenson struck out nine and allowed five hits, no walks and just one earned run as the Patriots (3-10, 3-8 NWC) won for the second time in three games and third time in the last six. It was FHS’ second win of the season in Hickory and came against the league’s top 3A squad, helping McDowell clinch the NWC regular-season title.

“Daniel was dominant,” Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman said. “He went right at them, challenged them and we made plays behind him. We talk about finding ways to score two or more runs a night without getting a hit and we did that. We scored three of our eight runs without getting a hit.

“You always want to be trending upward at the end of the season, and we are doing that right now.”

The Patriots led 3-0 after two innings and 8-0 headed to the bottom of the sixth, were led at the plate by Carson Dyson (double, three RBIs, run), Jagger Bailey (double, RBI), Mason Mozeley (two runs), Wes Smith (single, run, RBI), Garren Bryant (single, run), Brett Bedard (single, run), Damien Dula (run, RBI), Jeff Stringfield (single) and Stevenson (run).

Freedom ends the season by hosting Hickory on Thursday.

