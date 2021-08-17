Freedom volleyball drops season-opener in straight sets

The Freedom volleyball team nearly won its first set of the season late Monday, but a narrow loss precipitated a straight-set home loss versus nonconference Wilkes Central.

The Lady Patriots (0-1) fell, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19 to the Lady Eagles.

Individual statistics for Freedom were not available.

The loss was FHS’ 22nd straight overall following a winless campaign last fall, and also is the team’s fifth straight defeat in straight sets. The setback also was Freedom’s fourth consecutive loss in a season-opener.

The Lady Patriots were the lone Burke County prep team in action late Monday as other contests, including East Burke at Patton and McDowell at Freedom boys soccer games, fell victim to inclement weather.

The Cavaliers-Panthers soccer match was rescheduled until Thursday at 5 p.m. while the Patriots-Titans soccer contest was moved to Wednesday with 4:30 p.m. JV and 6 p.m. varsity starts.

Freedom also took part in the county’s only prep contest late Tuesday, remaining home for another nonconference bout, this time with county rival Patton. The Lady Panthers were making their season debut following a second straight deep playoff run.

The Lady Patriots’ following game on the schedule is another nonconference, in-county matchup, this one on Friday at Draughn as FHS hits the road for the first time on the fall.

