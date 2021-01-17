Freedom XC runners crack top 50 at 3A West

HENDERSONVILLE — Freedom boys cross country runners Colby Anderson and Christopher Brittain both cracked the top 50 in late Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A West Regional at Jackson Park.

Anderson placed 41st with a time of 18:25.13 in the 5,000-meter run while Brittain was 49th with an 18:56.27.

Watauga, the Patriots’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe, took the boys team title at the regional, averaging a time of 16:49. T.C. Roberson and Asheville completed the podium.

Cramer runners Nicholas Willer (15:53.73) and Zachary Willer (16:00.40) swept the top two spots individually.

The NCSHAA 3A state championships will be held Saturday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

