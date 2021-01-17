 Skip to main content
Freedom XC runners crack top 50 at 3A West
Freedom XC runners crack top 50 at 3A West

Freedom

HENDERSONVILLE — Freedom boys cross country runners Colby Anderson and Christopher Brittain both cracked the top 50 in late Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A West Regional at Jackson Park.

Anderson placed 41st with a time of 18:25.13 in the 5,000-meter run while Brittain was 49th with an 18:56.27.

Watauga, the Patriots’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe, took the boys team title at the regional, averaging a time of 16:49. T.C. Roberson and Asheville completed the podium.

Cramer runners Nicholas Willer (15:53.73) and Zachary Willer (16:00.40) swept the top two spots individually.

The NCSHAA 3A state championships will be held Saturday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

