Freedom's Albany, Alex Bock share athlete of week

Freedom girls golf senior Albany Bock and boys golf freshman Alex Bock are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau co-athletes of the week for April 12-17.

The sibling duo both earned medalist honors for the Patriots during the week, with both FHS squads also winning as a team — on the front nine for the boys and back nine for the girls — in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference dual match versus host McDowell on Tuesday at Marion Lake Club.

Albany shot a 2-under par nine-hole score of 34 for first place individually and leads the girls’ season-long individual race by seven strokes entering this week’s finale. Her score was one of three very low numbers for the Lady Patriots, who aim at a repeat league title.

Alex shot a 1-under 35 for the Patriots for the win and leads by a whopping 19 strokes for the season individually on the boys side. Neither FHS team had lost a match this spring entering Tuesday’s late finale at Silver Creek Golf Club.