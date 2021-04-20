 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freedom's Albany, Alex Bock share athlete of week
0 comments

Freedom's Albany, Alex Bock share athlete of week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
0421 HS AOW ad

Freedom's Albany Bock, left, and Alex Bock, right, with Farm Bureau agent Adam Shade

 FARM BUREAU

Freedom girls golf senior Albany Bock and boys golf freshman Alex Bock are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau co-athletes of the week for April 12-17.

The sibling duo both earned medalist honors for the Patriots during the week, with both FHS squads also winning as a team — on the front nine for the boys and back nine for the girls — in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference dual match versus host McDowell on Tuesday at Marion Lake Club.

Albany shot a 2-under par nine-hole score of 34 for first place individually and leads the girls’ season-long individual race by seven strokes entering this week’s finale. Her score was one of three very low numbers for the Lady Patriots, who aim at a repeat league title.

Alex shot a 1-under 35 for the Patriots for the win and leads by a whopping 19 strokes for the season individually on the boys side. Neither FHS team had lost a match this spring entering Tuesday’s late finale at Silver Creek Golf Club.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Demon Deacons have two more spring practices scheduled

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert