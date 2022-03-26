Freedom's Christena Rhone signs with Montreat

Christena Rhone isn't done hooping yet.

The Freedom girls basketball team's senior point guard on Friday signed to continue her career on the college hardwood, agreeing to join nearby Montreat starting this fall.

As a senior at FHS, Rhone was named All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference after averaging 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game despite battling injuries for the entirety of the season. Rhone helped extend the Lady Patriots' impressive streaks of making the playoffs and securing at least one postseason victory in each of her four seasons.

After her junior season, which was abbreviated due to COVID-19, Rhone was named first-team All-Burke County and All-NWC after averaging 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals per contest.

Rhone averaged 6.4 points per game as a sophomore and was all-county honorable mention as a freshman after averaging 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

"I just like how (Montreat) is Christian-based and the campus is beautiful, so it just felt like home when I was up there," Rhone said. "I like how their girls are always working hard and pushing each other. The coaches just want the best for you in basketball and outside of basketball."

Freedom head coach Amber Reddick sees the Cavaliers' program as a good landing spot for Rhone.

"I think there's an opportunity for her to play soon in her career. She's got an injury now that she has to battle through, but I think she'll have an opportunity to play and play a lot and have a really successful college career."

Rhone, who plans to major in sports medicine, has plenty of memories to take away from a successful tenure at FHS.

"I'll remember when we celebrate in the locker room and throw water all over coach Reddick," Rhone said. "I learned to communicate with the girls and take leadership."

Added Reddick: "When I think about what it means to be a Lady Patriot, she kind of epitomizes that. She has been following our program and coming to games since she was tiny, and coming to camps since she was little. She's had family who have come through and played here. I think she really has a grasp on what it means to be part of the Patriot family.

"I was talking to her parents that it felt like forever before she got here, but the four years she's been here have gone so fast. We're just proud of her, how hard she's worked and everything she's been able to accomplish. To be rewarded with an opportunity to be able to play at the next level is just icing on the cake for her."

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.