Freedom's Jasmine Webb signs with Brevard for softball

Friday's tornado warning in the area may well have been for Jasmine Webb.

That afternoon during a break in the weather, the Freedom softball team's senior catcher signed with Brevard College, agreeing to join the Tornados program next spring.

In her just-completed senior season, Webb was second on the team with a .417 batting average to go with team-highs of 30 hits, 20 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples and six stolen bases. She was fourth for FHS with nine RBIs. She was third on the team with a .932 fielding percentage.

Webb was named All-Burke County honorable mention as a junior after hitting .195 with eight hits, nine runs scored, three RBIs, one triple, two home runs and five stolen bases. Her fielding percentage was .963.

She was limited to two games in a pandemic-shortened sophomore season, posting a .944 fielding percentage.

And as a freshman, Webb hit .283 with 15 hits, nine runs scored, eight RBIs, three doubles and five stolen bases. She posted a .933 fielding percentage.

"Brevard is a beautiful campus," Webb said. "A lot of your classes are outside, even your common core classes like math and English. It's all outside-based. You're learning in the environment.

"Their coach is amazing and super-nice. Everybody was super-friendly. I don't think I talked to anyone who wasn't friendly."

In addition to her traditional spot of catcher, Webb said she'll likely play some centerfield with the Tornados.

"Hopefully, I'll be starting my freshman year in the outfield somewhere," said Webb, who plans to major in elementary education. "As I move up in my years, I hope to be a starter for catching."

Freedom head coach Connor Townsend is optimistic for Webb's prospects with her new program.

"She has tenacity and a drive to be successful," Townsend said. "That is what makes her so great. She just doesn't accept 'No' and always wants to continue to learn. When she's behind the plate, it's her plate. Nobody's getting in on her. She's just a big powerhouse for us. Small in stature, huge in heart. She makes a difference for us all the time.

"I think (Brevard) is a great fit for her. Close to home, but not too close. Obviously, she's going to play a big role for them regardless of where they put her. She's going to do the same things up there and continue to work hard, I know. She'll hopefully have a big impact right away for them."

Brevard head coach Bre Shearin said she knew early on she wanted to add Webb to her program, and thanked Townsend for her help in making things progress smoothly.

"I knew after one inning that she was the type of player I wanted in the program," Shearin said. "She was vocal as a catcher and extremely quick. She can also play the outfield, which is what we need for next season.

"Her speed on the bases is going to be a great tool for us going into 2023. Jazz is going to have a great career in Brevard Blue, and we are excited to watch it unfold."

Webb said she has thoroughly enjoyed her time as a Lady Patriot.

"The team has always been amazing," Webb said. "We've always had a family bond. I don't think I've had any bad experiences here at Freedom.

"I really want to thank my grandparents, Coach Connor and my cousin Leslie. They helped me through my softball career tremendously."

