 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Morganton News Herald is partnering with Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group who is sponsoring 250 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
H.S. Wrestling

Freedom's Jeulenea Khang is Burke’s first girl grappler to sign for college

  • 0
122322-mnh-sports-hs-wre-freedom-khang-signing-p1

Freedom senior Jeulenea Khang on Wednesday signed with Mount Olive for women's wrestling. She is flanked on the front row, from left, by her sister Keylun, her father Gary and her mother Vanna. Standing, from left, are FHS athletic director Antonio Lyerly, Khang's brother Kalvin, her sister Yaleen and FHS wrestling coach Billy Whisenant.

 Justin Epley, The News Herald

Freedom senior Jeulenea Khang became Burke County’s first female wrestler to sign for college on Wednesday as she agreed to join Mount Olive.

Wrestling underweight even at North Carolina’s lightest boys class of 106 pounds, Khang has been very successful on the prep mat and in girls tournaments outside of FHS’ competitions.

As a junior, Khang was All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference after winning the silver medal at the NWC Tournament. She additionally finished second in the 100-pound class at the North Carolina Women’s Wrestling Invitational, which was co-organized by the NCHSAA.

Khang also was a winning wrestler for the Patriots as a sophomore and made the varsity squad as a freshman, as well.

The Mount Olive Trojans compete in Conference Carolinas at the NCAA Division II level. Khang said there were a number of things she liked about the school and the program.

People are also reading…

“It’s small and the coaching is nice,” Khang said. “The team, when I got there, just clicked. They’re all welcoming. It’s very exciting because it’s another level and something different from high school.”

Freedom coach Billy Whisenant spoke highly of the Mount Olive women’s program and sees Khang as being a good fit for the Trojans.

“She puts in work year-round,” Whisenant said. “She’s extremely dedicated to her craft. The whole family is, obviously. Just to see her get a chance, particularly in women’s, I think she’s a great find for (Mount Olive). She will do great. She has a great work ethic. She’s good in the classroom. So, she’s built for that.”

For Khang, who plans to major in exercise science, her prep wrestling career has been a balance of wrestling against boys in high school matches and grappling with other highly skilled girls in her other activities.

“There’s been some tough ones, but it’s also been very fun,” Khang said. “I also wrestle out-of-state, so I get a feel for a lot of different kids.”

Whisenant noted that Khang’s weight maintenance for her girls matches puts her at a disadvantage when she competes for Freedom, albeit a disadvantage she has usually been able to overcome.

“She’s had to work extra-hard in the fact, No. 1, that she does women’s wrestling away from here, so she stays at around 100 pounds to wrestle in those tournaments. When she wrestles here, she gives up weight (to her opponents),” Whisenant said. “It’s no throw on anybody, but a 106-pound boy and a 106-pound girl are just built differently. She has had to work extra-hard to maintain and compete.

“If you saw her last year compared to this year, you see she’s really bulked in her upper body. She put in a lot of work this summer just to gain strength and be able to do thing. She put in the work and went to Appalachian State camp. She’s put in a lot of work to be able to compete, and I’m proud of her. It’s been my honor to be called the coach because I’m riding along. She does a lot of it on her own. She’s turned into a coach on the mat. She’s yelling and screaming more than you’d ever know. She’s become more vocal on the sidelines as she’s watching other matches.”

Khang is the second wrestler from her family to join a college program recently after older brother Kalvin Khang, a 2022 FHS graduate, did so with Greensboro College. Younger sister Yaleen Khang currently wrestles for Table Rock Middle School.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or sports@morganton.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EB girls breeze to win over Bandys

EB girls breeze to win over Bandys

CATAWBA — Freshman guard Kara Brinkley poured in 25 points as the East Burke girls basketball team breezed to a Catawba Valley 2A Conference w…

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert