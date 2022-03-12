Freedom's Joe Cunningham signs with Ferrum College

Freedom football senior wide receiver and defensive back Joe Cunningham will continue his career at the collegiate level.

Cunningham on Friday signed with Ferrum College and will join the Panthers on the gridiron this fall.

In his final prep season, Cunningham was named All-Burke County honorable mention after finishing with 18 catches for 164 yards and one touchdown, with the yardage good enough for seventh in the county and second among FHS pass-catchers.

Cunningham's TD reception last fall was a 15-yarder from sophomore quarterback Jaylen Barnett in a 42-6 nonconference win at home over crosstown rival Patton.

Wins over East Burke and Alexander Central this past season also are moments that stand out for Cunningham, he said.

Cunningham said his communication with Ferrum throughout the recruiting process was key.

"I liked how they always kept in contact with me," he said. "Every week, I would get a call or text from most of the coaches. It felt like home. When I went and visited, all the coaches talked to me. It felt like I was wanted there.