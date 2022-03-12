Freedom's Joe Cunningham signs with Ferrum College

Freedom football senior wide receiver and defensive back Joe Cunningham will continue his career at the collegiate level.
Cunningham on Friday signed with Ferrum College and will join the Panthers on the gridiron this fall.
In his final prep season, Cunningham was named All-Burke County honorable mention after finishing with 18 catches for 164 yards and one touchdown, with the yardage good enough for seventh in the county and second among FHS pass-catchers.
Cunningham's TD reception last fall was a 15-yarder from sophomore quarterback Jaylen Barnett in a 42-6 nonconference win at home over crosstown rival Patton.
Wins over East Burke and Alexander Central this past season also are moments that stand out for Cunningham, he said.
Cunningham said his communication with Ferrum throughout the recruiting process was key.
"I liked how they always kept in contact with me," he said. "Every week, I would get a call or text from most of the coaches. It felt like home. When I went and visited, all the coaches talked to me. It felt like I was wanted there.
"And everything financially was good. It was something me and my family could do."
After a prep career that saw him play on both sides of the ball, Cunningham said he will focus on offense with the Panthers.
"I'll definitely be a receiver," he said. "That's where I'm comfortable and better and know more of. I still want to get better."
Cunningham said he sees himself as a good fit for Ferrum's system, which he described as having a good pass-run mix out of a read option.
Cunningham will major in sports marketing at Ferrum and minor in computer science.
"I want to thank my family, especially my mom. She's helped me a lot with college. I also want to thank my cousin, Jeff, and older brother, Elijah. He's already been through the college experience and he's helped me with it."
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-803-8190.