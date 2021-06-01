Freedom's Kania wins county athlete of week

Freedom girls track and field senior Lee Kania is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for May 24-29.

Kania started last week by winning the girls 300-meter hurdles event with a time of 52.9 seconds on Monday at Alexander Central as her Lady Patriots finished in second place at the four-team Northwestern 3A/4A Conference regular-season meet. Kania then added wins in both the girls 100 hurdles (17.79) and 300 hurdles (53.37) Wednesday at a St. Stephens four-team NWC meet as the FHS girls placed second again in team points.

Kania has now won at least one event in each meet she has entered this year, claiming the 100 and 300 hurdles five times apiece. She's also won the long jump event once and shot put event twice.

In addition, she currently sports a 2-1 record in girls tennis singles matches, all played at the team's No. 1 line, after playing a key role on the conference champion FHS girls basketball team this winter.

