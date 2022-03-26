Freedom's Reddick named NC SHAPE coach of year

An already-replete trophy case received another addition for Freedom girls basketball coach Amber Reddick on Friday.

Reddick received the N.C. SHAPE award for female coach of the year, with president-elect Charla Krahnke on hand at the Freedom High School campus in Morganton to present Reddick with her plaque.

Krahnke said N.C. SHAPE, which is a nonprofit organization promoting health, physical education, recreation, dance, athletics and sports management professionals across the state, said the female and male coaching awards are bestowed on the basis of criteria including coaching success, program-building, character and student-athletes' academic success.

"I think she is well-deserving of it," Krahnke said of Reddick.

The Lady Patriots coach deflected much of the credit to the people who have been around her at FHS.

"It means a lot," Reddick said. "But it's about the players and the people you surround yourself with in the coaching staff and hard-working players who are willing to put in a lot of time not only during basketball season, but in the offseason. Those are the types of people who contribute to awards like this.

"It's an honor, but also, I like to give credit to the people who have been around me."

Krahnke also said that longevity is part of the equation when N.C. SHAPE's Athletics Committee votes on its award-winners. Reddick's decade-and-a-half head coaching tenure at Freedom has included scores of wins, plenty of conference regular season and tournament championships, Christmas tournament titles and an NCHSAA 3A state championship in 2015-16.

And before her time as Lady Patriots head coach, Reddick also was a state champion as an FHS player and assistant coach.

"I love this school and the program," Reddick said. "Athletics here has been an important part of my life. I wanted a way to still be involved in that, so when I got the opportunity to come back here and coach, it was a no-brainer for me. I've just loved it ever since.

"I love the community. A couple weeks ago, I went a to see an Oak Hill all-star team play at Mountain View. Just watching them, it keeps you young and it keeps you loving the game to see the next group up. You hope those younger kids are inspired by what these older high school kids are doing."

"I still love being part of Freedom and the Lady Patriot program."

