Freedom's Reid signs with Guilford for football

Freedom senior quarterback Thad Reid on Wednesday signed with Guilford College to play football starting in the fall.
Reid (6-1, 160) passed for 589 yards, hitting on 61 of 114 attempts in six games during the pandemic-shortened season, leading all Burke County players in passing yards per game and pacing his Patriots to a 2-0 start to the season.
Reid’s yardage total ranked second, and his four touchdown passes were tied for second in the county. He also ran for a touchdown en route to all-county second team honors.
Reid played for the Patriots for just one season after transferring from South Caldwell High midway through his junior season in January 2020.
“Any time you get a student-athlete who has an opportunity to continue their career and continue their academics, you’re always excited for them,” Freedom head coach Justin Hawn said. “Thad came in this year and stepped up for us and did everything in his power to be successful and worked really hard and was a leader for us. We’re really proud and happy to have him.”
Reid didn’t play football until he was in sixth grade, he said, when a friend talked him into playing flag football. He said that season he wanted to play anywhere else other than QB, but was put in at that position “and ever since then, I’ve just loved it.”
He went on to play two seasons at Granite Falls Middle, then two more at South Caldwell and will now stay at QB at the collegiate level with Guilford after choosing the program over his other finalists, Greensboro and Brevard colleges. Reid, who also played golf at the prep level, visited Guilford’s campus on Feb. 5 and plans to major in pre-med.
“Of my options, it was probably the nicest,” Reid said. “It was the best facilities. And I really liked their coaching staff. I really liked the school, the campus and what they had to offer. It was a fairly easy choice.
Reid said he wanted to thank “everybody who helped me out, especially my mom and dad, grandmother, Coach Hawn and all my teammates too.”
