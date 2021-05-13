Freedom's Reid signs with Guilford for football

Freedom senior quarterback Thad Reid on Wednesday signed with Guilford College to play football starting in the fall.

Reid (6-1, 160) passed for 589 yards, hitting on 61 of 114 attempts in six games during the pandemic-shortened season, leading all Burke County players in passing yards per game and pacing his Patriots to a 2-0 start to the season.

Reid’s yardage total ranked second, and his four touchdown passes were tied for second in the county. He also ran for a touchdown en route to all-county second team honors.

Reid played for the Patriots for just one season after transferring from South Caldwell High midway through his junior season in January 2020.

“Any time you get a student-athlete who has an opportunity to continue their career and continue their academics, you’re always excited for them,” Freedom head coach Justin Hawn said. “Thad came in this year and stepped up for us and did everything in his power to be successful and worked really hard and was a leader for us. We’re really proud and happy to have him.”