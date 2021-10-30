Fulbright (4 TDs), Cavs end season with second straight CVAC road win

GAMEWELL — One of the goals East Burke football coach Derrick Minor has for his team is to win the last game of the season.
With the Cavaliers playing three games in eight days to end a marathon stretch of seven contests in 32 days after back-to-back COVID pauses, the team rode the momentum stayed of Tuesday’s win at Bandys by completing the season with a 28-18 victory at West Caldwell on Friday.
“We played to win, and we got the early lead and we just went into coast mode,” said Minor. “It’s the nature of the season, but we found a way to win.”
Coming off a program record-tying five-touchdown performance, senior running back Blane Fulbright continued to make his mark in his last game at EB, rushing for a game-high 117 yards with touchdown runs for 4, 8, 1 and 1 yards on 32 total carries.
He also finishes his Cavalier career with more than 2,400 yards, capped by back-to-back campaigns of 1,150 or more. Fulbright finishes this fall at 1,161 rushing yards and leads the county to date with 16 TDs on the ground.
Fulbright’s first three TDs all came in the first quarter and gave EB a 20-0 cushion after Carter Crump’s two-point conversion run following the last score.
West Caldwell managed to get into the end zone twice before halftime, on either side of Fulbright’s final end-zone visit, to trail 28-12 at the break. The Warriors then cut the lead to 28-18 off a 10-yard fumble return score in the third.
The Cavalier defense took over from there to protect the lead, led by efforts from Luke Wilson (16 tackles, one for loss), Logan Johnson (nine tackles), Dawson Langley (nine tackles), Michael Magni (seven tackles, sack), Austin Sellers (fumble recovery), Shaheem Webb (fumble recovery), Ben Mast (interception) and Brady Bostain (sack).
Crump added 86 yards on 13 attempts in a third straight strong showing to accent Fulbright in the ground attack.
The Warriors outgained the Cavs 245-213, led by quarterback Jaylen Patterson’s 111 passing yards on 10 completions, with seven going to Mason Anthony for 86 yards.
EB finishes out the season with a 3-6 overall mark, 2-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, but Minor feels there is good momentum riding into the offseason.
“The Lord showed up again to give these guys the victory,” he said. “These guys had success, and our JVs had success. Walking in the halls, (this) gives them a bit of pride knowing they won this last game.”
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.