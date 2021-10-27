Fulbright’s 5 TDs lift Cavs to 1st CVAC win

CATAWBA — A Catawba Valley 2A Conference game that had to be rescheduled twice turned out to be a gem of a matchup between the East Burke and Bandys football teams on the Trojans’ turf Tuesday night.

With a 21-point fourth-quarter output, the Cavaliers gained their first win in CVAC play, 36-32, which also served as their first-ever victory over the Trojans in six meetings and an end to a current six-game losing skid.

EB senior Blane Fulbright spearheaded the triumph after his squad trailed 13-7 at halftime and 19-13 at the end of the third quarter, scoring five touchdown runs (three in the fourth period) and finishing with 160 yards on 33 carries.

Fulbright joins former elite Cavalier backs Robbie McGee and Brandon Clark in tying the school record for touchdown runs in a game and also passed Tyler Shatley for sixth all-time in career rushing yards at EBHS.

“This is just something I’ve never accomplished in my football career, scoring five touchdowns,” said Fulbright. “This win feels awesome. I can’t thank my offensive line enough for paving the way.”

With EB (2-6, 1-5 CVAC) up 7-0, Bandys gained momentum in the second quarter after punting nearly 50 yards to the EB 2-yard line and a fumbled snap on the next play resulted in a safety.