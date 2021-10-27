Fulbright’s 5 TDs lift Cavs to 1st CVAC win

CATAWBA — A Catawba Valley 2A Conference game that had to be rescheduled twice turned out to be a gem of a matchup between the East Burke and Bandys football teams on the Trojans’ turf Tuesday night.
With a 21-point fourth-quarter output, the Cavaliers gained their first win in CVAC play, 36-32, which also served as their first-ever victory over the Trojans in six meetings and an end to a current six-game losing skid.
EB senior Blane Fulbright spearheaded the triumph after his squad trailed 13-7 at halftime and 19-13 at the end of the third quarter, scoring five touchdown runs (three in the fourth period) and finishing with 160 yards on 33 carries.
Fulbright joins former elite Cavalier backs Robbie McGee and Brandon Clark in tying the school record for touchdown runs in a game and also passed Tyler Shatley for sixth all-time in career rushing yards at EBHS.
“This is just something I’ve never accomplished in my football career, scoring five touchdowns,” said Fulbright. “This win feels awesome. I can’t thank my offensive line enough for paving the way.”
With EB (2-6, 1-5 CVAC) up 7-0, Bandys gained momentum in the second quarter after punting nearly 50 yards to the EB 2-yard line and a fumbled snap on the next play resulted in a safety.
The Trojans then took the lead, 10-7, in six plays off a 3-yard run by Terick Bumgarner and a Parker Dehart to Weston Setzer two-point conversion pass. Bandys also added a 21-yard field goal as time expired for halftime to hold a six-point lead.
EB looked to steal the momentum away from the Trojans to start the second half as an onside kick was recovered by Austin Sellers, leading to a five-play drive ending with a Fulbright TD run and one of four Alexis Hernandez point-after kicks.
Bandys took a 19-14 third-quarter lead off a Caleb Moore 13-yard touchdown run but failed on a two-point conversion pass attempt.
After Colton Boyette recovered a Bandys fumble towards the end of the third, momentum shifted to the Cavs.
Luke Wilson (interception) and Brady Bostain (TFL) attempted to hold off the Trojans, who were still able to record a pair of fourth-quarter TDs: a 21-yard pass from Dehart to Nolan Jones and a 65-yard kickoff return by Parker Styborski.
“This was a nerve-racking win,” said EB coach Derrick Minor. “This season has been nerve-racking and intense, but the Lord showed up when he needed to and the guys saw a blessing.”
Carter Crump added 82 yards on the ground as EB outgained Bandys altogether, 266-234. EB was turnover-free while forcing the hosts into three giveaways.
EB’s Logan Johnson (10 tackles, two passes defensed), Wilson (nine tackles), Bostain (seven tackles), Michael Magni (seven tackles), Dawson Langley (six tackles, sack) and Ben Mast (six tackles, three passes defensed).
The Cavs travel to West Caldwell on Friday to complete the regular season.
