Full-strength Patriots return home, knock off A.C. Reynolds 62-60

Aside from a brief exit for more tape, sophomore Amore Connelly looked comfortable in his second game back from an ankle injury — and first at home — as the Freedom boys basketball team held off A.C. Reynolds in nonconference play Tuesday, 62-60.

The Patriots (6-3) led nearly the entire way, but the advantage never grew beyond 11 points as the Rockets kept the host within arm’s reach. A spate of three-pointers early in the fourth quarter got A.C. Reynolds within one, 52-51, with 4:33 to play, but Freedom scored the next five points on a Mekhi Harris dunk assisted by Connelly and a Gavin McNaughton three-point play to push the lead back out to six.

Connelly hit a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left for a five-point lead to seal the deal even as a 3-pointer by the Rockets swished through just before the final buzzer.

“My teammates are helping me get back in the flow of things with my recovery,” said Connelly, who returned on Saturday with a game-high 32 points in a loss at Cannon. “My coaches helped me through it all. I’m going to be back better than ever.”

The 3-point shot was the focus early on for Freedom as early makes by Connelly, Harris and Dyson Dellinger helped FHS overcome brief deficits of 4-0, 6-3 and 8-6 before the hosts never trailed only trailed once more at 14-13 late in the first period.

From there, two straight successful trips to the foul line for Kaden Lytle spurred a 9-0 hosts’ run spanning the first two quarters that also included two makes from the stripe for McNaughton and a Connelly three-point play that set up the Patriots to never trail or be tied again.

Lytle made two more buckets in the second quarter and opened the third-quarter scoring just before another 3 from Connelly pushed the lead to eight.

The largest lead came a couple minutes later as Harris’ and-one play and a 3-pointer from Avery Pollard pushed FHS to a 45-34 advantage.

Four different Reynolds players hit from beyond the arc early in the fourth to make it close.

“We just stayed together and played defense,” Connelly said. “They got a few points down the stretch, but we were getting buckets, too.”

Connelly led Freedom with 17 points to go with seven rebounds. Harris had 14 points, Lytle scored 12 and McNaughton added nine points and seven boards.

Pollard (five points), Dellinger (three) and Max Taylor (two) also scored for FHS.

Jayden Harper (18 points) and Kaelan Gilliland and Aidan McCullough (11 apiece) paced A.C. Reynolds.

GIRLS

A.C. Reynolds 46, Freedom 36

A close non-league game fell apart for the Lady Patriots (7-2) in the third quarter at home in Morganton on Tuesday.

Trailing just 28-25 at halftime, Freedom didn’t score again until Peyton Caldwell made a 1 of 2 free throws with just 1:38 left in the period. Caldwell’s basket just over a minute later represented FHS’ only three points in the third as the deficit grew to 35-28.

A 3-pointer from Statlee McGee opened the fourth-quarter and trimmed the lead to just four, but the Lady Rockets led by seven points three minutes later before both teams went scoreless for the next four minutes.

A.C. Reynolds made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute and Caldwell’s late bucket wasn’t enough to bridge the gap as FHS had its lowest scoring output of the year.

Freedom trailed 6-1 early but took its first lead after eight straight points on two free throws from Caldwell, a Sydnie Demiter put-back basket, another Caldwell score and an Ava Whitaker bucket off a Demiter assist. A.C. Reynolds responded with a 7-0 run before McGee and the visitors traded 3-pointers. McGee then trimmed the deficit to 16-14 before the Rockets led by four after a quarter.

Freedom ended the first half on a 9-0 run fueled by four foul shots from Demiter, a Haven Gladden 3-pointer and a Demiter-to-Caldwell basket.

Caldwell led Freedom with 13 points and Demiter added 10. Gladden (six points), McGee (five) and Whitaker (two) rounded out the scoring as Freedom got zero points off the bench for the second time in three games, both losses.

Julie Janus (15 points), Jenna Barnes (13) and Peyton Harvey (10) all scored in double figures for A.C. Reynolds.