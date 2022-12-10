Fully stocked Draughn boys top EB 80-51 for 1st win

VALDESE — A week after a dream season ended, seven Draughn football players continued a Friday night habit of sports competition to help power the Wildcats basketball team to its first victory of the season, coming against nonconference archrival East Burke.

“I hate the guys didn’t get to finish the football season the way they wanted, but it feels good to have a full team,” said Drew McGuire, who got his first victory as Draughn head coach with the 80-51 win over the Cavaliers at home.

Just a week earlier, the Wildcats finished a 13-2 football season with a loss at Mount Airy after advancing to the NCHSAA 1A West Regional championship game for the first time. Seven players — Luke Rector, Eli Pritchard, Eli Tillery, Malachi Silver, John Robert Abernathy, Justice Cunningham and Josh Elkins — packed away their football gear to join the basketball squad.

Then, they opened basketball action Tuesday with a 74-45 loss at Freedom.

However, on Friday, the Wildcats (1-1) came out physical against East Burke and took control of the game early.

“Our boys wanted to send a message that they were a better team than they showed Tuesday night (at Freedom),” McGuire said.

Zaydin Pritchard scored the first two of his team-high 20 points just 48 seconds into the game for Draughn. After East Burke answered with a basket by Barger Shook to knot the score at 2-2, the Wildcats used two free throws by Elijah Pritchard and a 3-pointer by Brayden Vess to go up 7-2, and they would never relinquish the lead again.

The Wildcats led 19-13 after one quarter and built a double-digit advantage, at 27-17, after a 3-pointer by Zaydin Pritchard with 4:41 left in the half. They stretched the lead to 19, at 42-23, after another bucket by Pritchard with 55.9 seconds left before halftime.

A free throw by Hollan Cline pulled the Cavaliers back within 44-31 with 6:17 left in the third quarter. However, the Wildcats stretched the lead to 20, at 61-41, when Vess converted three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer with 1:43 left in the third quarter.

Leading 65-44 entering the fourth quarter, the Wildcats extended their advantage to as much 31, at 75-44, when Grady Wooden scored with 4:25 left in the game.

Vess finished with 17 points to follow Zaydin Pritchard in the Wildcats’ scoring column. The seven players from the football team combined for 21 points.

Ian Cox scored 15 points to lead the Cavaliers (0-4). Shook, with 14, and Cline, with 10, followed.

GIRLS

East Burke 60, Draughn 45

Kassie Turner, Aubree Grigg, and Braelyn Stilwell combined to score the first seven points as East Burke never trailed against Draughn.

A 3-pointer by Ella Abernathy got the host Lady Wildcats on the scoreboard with 6:03 left in the first quarter. After Taylor Bostain’s bucket for East Burke with 5:37 left, Draughn called a timeout. East Burke returned with a full-court press that resulted in two quick turnovers and two easy baskets to extend the Lady Cavaliers’ advantage to 13-3.

The Lady Cavaliers (3-1) led 19-10 after one quarter, 30-19 at halftime, and 47-31 after three periods.

“I was pleased with our effort and how well we played,” East Burke coach Crystal Bartlett said. “They were missing a great player in (Aubrie) Snyder.”

Snyder, a senior who averaged 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game as a junior, was out because of a shoulder injury, Draughn coach Liz Taylor said.

“It’s an injury from last year, and she’s been having trouble again this year,” Taylor said.

Abernathy finished with 23 points to lead the Lady Wildcats (1-2).

Stilwell finished with a game-high 24 points for the Lady Cavaliers.