In a preview of future Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference meetings, the Draughn and NCSSM-Morganton basketball teams squared off for the first time in a new intra-county rivalry.

In a pair of varsity games hosted by the Dragons’ squads at next-door neighbor North Carolina School for the Deaf’s Underhill Gym in Morganton, the Wildcats won both non-league contests.

Draughn is in its second year in the WHC after joining at the time of the NCHSAA’s most recent conference realignment while NCSSM-Morganton, which just opened this year and is completing its first season playing as an independent, will join up with the league next year alongside Draughn, Avery County, Madison, Mitchell, Mountain Heritage, Owen and Rosman as the conference expands to eight teams.

BOYS

Draughn 69, NCSSM-Morganton 27

The Wildcats (12-12) jumped out to a 12-0 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Zaydin Pritchard and two baskets by fellow senior Eli Pritchard before the Dragons got on the board with a free throw by Davin Hyche and consecutive buckets by Lawson Taylor and Rahul Solleti to trim the deficit back down to seven points.

But DHS went on a 23-2 run spanning the first two quarters from there, highlighted by nine more points from Eli Pritchard and a pair of makes from beyond the arc by Zaydin Pritchard and Josh Elkins, with the spree only interrupted by one NCSSM-Morganton basket by Jayden Spruill.

A 14-2 Draughn run spanned the middle two quarters to put the visitors up 49-11, on the brink of initiating the mercy-rule running clock, but the Dragons got avoided that by scoring nine of the game’s next 11 points on a pair of baskets by Solleti and one apiece by Hyche and Taylor Reese.

Draughn finally got to the 40-point threshold when a Tate Jensen 3-pointer and a steal-and-score by Logan Carswell made it 62-22 with 3:04 left to play.

Eli Pritchard (13 points) and John Robert Abernathy (11) finished in double figures as 12 of the 14 Wildcats who dressed for the game found the scoresheet. The rest of the rundown included Jensen (nine points), Zaydin Pritchard (nine), Grady Wooden (six), Elkins (five), Ethan Miller (four), Luke Rector (four), Carswell (two), Blair Cooper (two), Alex Parks (two) and Tanner Woody (two).

The Dragons’ scoring came from Solleti (six points), Spruill (four), Taylor (four), Raghav Chamarty (three), Hyche (three), Reese (three), Alex Chomiczewski (two) and Andrew Lord (two).

GIRLS

Draughn 81, NCSSM-Morganton 6

The Lady Wildcats (13-11) sprinted to a 24-0 advantage before Di Moore got the Lady Dragons’ first points on a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Draughn then used a 43-0 run spanning the first three periods to ensure the rest of the game would be played on a running clock, leading 51-2 at halftime and eventually 67-2 before Anna Anderson made NCSSM-Morganton’s first field goal with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.

With the lead later at 77-4 in favor of the visitors, Moore scored for the hosts’ final points.

All 12 Lady Wildcats found the scorebook, including double-figure nights for senior Aubrie Snyder (15 points), who scored seven straight in the first quarter to put Draughn up 14-0, and for Taylor Holder (10). Kenley Berry (eight points), Jacey Davis (seven), Rylee Woody (seven), Emilee Cook (six), Katie Cozort (six), Jenna Abernathy (five), Ella Abernathy (four), Ambria Blalock (four) and Zoe Rector (two) also scored.

Moore (four points) and Anderson (seven rebounds) led NCSSM-Morganton in the top two statistical categories.