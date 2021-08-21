Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame names 2021 class

GLEN ALPINE — Gary Abernathy, Jerry McCurry and John Wilson comprise the 10th annual Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame class. The Glen Alpine Ruritan Club recently made the announcement after its nomination and voting process was completed.
Those three in the class of 2021 will join last year’s selections, Jerry Butler, Jackie Childers and Reid Pollard, in being officially inducted Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church fellowship hall after last year’s HOF banquet was canceled due to COVID-19.
Tickets are available now at the Glen Alpine Town Hall during normal business hours and are for $15 per individual or $25 per couple.
Abernathy (class of 1967) was a three-year letterman on the Green Wave football team, earning All-Burke County and All-Skyline Conference accolades during his junior and senior seasons. He also garnered honorable mention All-Western N.C. honors as a senior when he played both center and linebacker. He was selected to play in the East-West Boys Home All-Star Game in Greenville.
Abernathy served in the U.S. Navy and is a Vietnam veteran. He earned a two-year technical degree from Catawba Valley Community College and then obtained an associate’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Western Piedmont Community College.
He worked as a facilities engineer and regional facilities engineering director for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services of Property and Construction until his retirement in 2019. Abernathy and his wife, Christy, still live in Glen Alpine and have two children and four grandchildren.
McCurry (class of 1972) was also a GAHS football star, playing all four years and starting at offensive tackle during his junior and senior seasons. Legendary former Green Wave coach Jug Wilson in an article in The News Herald listed McCurry among his all-time best players at the position at Glen Alpine.
After high school, McCurry played a couple of years of club football at WPCC as a tackle and kicker. He was also a well-known power hitter in the local slow-pitch softball leagues for many years and plays golf. McCurry also helped coach the Glen Alpine mighty mite football team for some years as well as being a member of the Glen Alpine Jaycee organization.
He is now semi-retired from Jerry’s Auto Service and is president of the board of directors of the Brendletown Fire and Rescue Department. McCurry and his wife, Debbie, live in Morganton and have two children and six grandchildren.
Wilson (class of 1964) also played football for the Green Wave and was a member of the school’s undefeated NCHSAA Western Regional championship teams in 1961 and ’62. He was selected as All-Skyline Conference and Honorable mention All-Burke County his senior year. Wilson, like McCurry, then played two years for the WPCC club team.
A 30-plus year Burke County Recreation Board member, Wilson helped establish the Burke County Parks and Recreation Foundation as well as serving as its treasurer since 2005. He has been active in the local Optimist Club and has been named a lifetime member of Optimist International.
Wilson has been instrumental in helping the Glen Alpine community, serving as a GA youth baseball coach while also helping to establish a booster club and raise over $30,000 to build football, softball and baseball fields at W.A. Young Elementary School.
Wilson officiated baseball, volleyball and football for over 38 years. In both 1982 and again in 2011, he earned the opportunity to officiate a high school football state championship game. He and his wife, Sarah, live in Morganton and have one child and four grandchildren.
Upon their induction, the six newest members (counting the 2020 class) will bring the total to 44 in the local hall of fame.
The HOF is comprised of Jim Benfield, Jack Crump, Ralph Hawkins, Wayne Kiser and Ralph “Jug” Wilson (class of 2012); Charles “Hoof” Bennett, Carol McGalliard Causby, J.C. Fox and Jack Warren Hyatt (2013); Lane “Doc” Arrington, Jerry Duckworth Sr., Marcus Martin and Harold “Glenn” Winters (2014); Graham “Pee Wee” Anderson, Tom Biggerstaff, Dale Herron, Greg McGee and Vonda Stroupe (2015); Bob Benfield, John McGalliard, Ray Merrill and Victor Scott (2016); Hilda Wells Howerton, Gorman Pitts, Everette Pollard, Raymond Scott and Bobby Sparks (2017); Frank Kincaid, Gary Meise, Paul Noles, Richard Smith, Bill Reep and James Wilson (2018); and Bob Butler, Harold Daves, Bruce Pollard, Mac Poteat and Patricia Reeps Williams (2019).
