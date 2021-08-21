Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame names 2021 class

McCurry (class of 1972) was also a GAHS football star, playing all four years and starting at offensive tackle during his junior and senior seasons. Legendary former Green Wave coach Jug Wilson in an article in The News Herald listed McCurry among his all-time best players at the position at Glen Alpine.

After high school, McCurry played a couple of years of club football at WPCC as a tackle and kicker. He was also a well-known power hitter in the local slow-pitch softball leagues for many years and plays golf. McCurry also helped coach the Glen Alpine mighty mite football team for some years as well as being a member of the Glen Alpine Jaycee organization.

He is now semi-retired from Jerry’s Auto Service and is president of the board of directors of the Brendletown Fire and Rescue Department. McCurry and his wife, Debbie, live in Morganton and have two children and six grandchildren.

Wilson (class of 1964) also played football for the Green Wave and was a member of the school’s undefeated NCHSAA Western Regional championship teams in 1961 and ’62. He was selected as All-Skyline Conference and Honorable mention All-Burke County his senior year. Wilson, like McCurry, then played two years for the WPCC club team.