‘GO YOUR OWN WAY’: Burke teams hope for best as they head four different directions

For Draughn, it’s a balance of finding a fair level of competition versus some serious travel time, including a nearly five-hour round trip bus ride to pay a visit to new league mate Rosman.

“To finally be able to get in a conference where we match up size-wise with schools, it’s a huge plus for us. We’re excited for the challenge,” said fourth-year Wildcats head coach Chris Powell. “Travel concerns are always going to be there. Not just from a financial standpoint, but you’re talking about a lot of time on the road, missed class time, coming back late from games and coming down the mountain.”

East Burke finds itself in much the opposite situation. In the CVAC, with opponents based entirely in adjacent Catawba and Lincoln counties, the travel situation is nearly ideal. But with programs like Maiden, Newton-Conover and West Lincoln to contend with, the caliber of competition is cranked up a bit.

“We’re going up against traditionally sound programs,” said second-year EB coach Derrick Minor. “It’s just going to be, ‘Let’s take it one week at a time.’ ... (The travel time is) huge, because that’s time that you don’t necessarily have to plan for super-long bus rides and all the extra planning that goes into that. You can have more time with your kids in preparation and watching film.”