‘GO YOUR OWN WAY’: Burke teams hope for best as they head four different directions

In late 1976, British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac released the single “Go Your Own Way,” which went on to be a top 10 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 music chart.
Now, 45 years later, Burke County’s high schools — and of course, its prep football teams — have been given that same command courtesy of the NCHSAA’s new conference alignment.
Only once before — in Draughn’s first season of 2008-09 — have Burke County’s high schools been split between even three conferences. Now, each of the four prep programs will head in different directions with Draughn moving to the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, East Burke returning to the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, Freedom remaining in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and Patton becoming a charter member of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference.
So, for at least four years, no more in-county conference games. And new opponents. And quite a bit more travel in some cases.
“Every school being in a different conference is kind of weird,” said second-year Patton head coach Mark Duncan. “But we have to abide and go by our state athletic association. We’ll go ahead and do it and do the best we can in the situation. … In talking to people around the county, everybody’s having their struggles with the conference they’re going into, it’s just at different angles with different situations.”
For Draughn, it’s a balance of finding a fair level of competition versus some serious travel time, including a nearly five-hour round trip bus ride to pay a visit to new league mate Rosman.
“To finally be able to get in a conference where we match up size-wise with schools, it’s a huge plus for us. We’re excited for the challenge,” said fourth-year Wildcats head coach Chris Powell. “Travel concerns are always going to be there. Not just from a financial standpoint, but you’re talking about a lot of time on the road, missed class time, coming back late from games and coming down the mountain.”
East Burke finds itself in much the opposite situation. In the CVAC, with opponents based entirely in adjacent Catawba and Lincoln counties, the travel situation is nearly ideal. But with programs like Maiden, Newton-Conover and West Lincoln to contend with, the caliber of competition is cranked up a bit.
“We’re going up against traditionally sound programs,” said second-year EB coach Derrick Minor. “It’s just going to be, ‘Let’s take it one week at a time.’ ... (The travel time is) huge, because that’s time that you don’t necessarily have to plan for super-long bus rides and all the extra planning that goes into that. You can have more time with your kids in preparation and watching film.”
Freedom is the only Burke team to remain in the same conference as the previous alignment, but it’s now just a six-team league that loses three previous members and adds Ashe County and Hibriten just add to the NWC variety for which the Patriots must prepare.
“You can’t try to install everything at one time,” said second-year FHS coach Justin Hawn. “You can’t get prepared for them all at one time. It’s not like we’re in a conference where everybody’s in a spread and a four-man front. We’re playing different offenses every week, and not just a little bit different — drastically different, with drastically different styles.”
Conference games start Sept. 17 with Draughn hosting Owen, East Burke hosting Maiden and Patton hosting Polk County. Freedom’s NWC stretch begins two weeks later, on Oct. 1 at home versus Hibriten.
