Goins’ special teams TD propels EB to 14-6 win over Patton (with video)

In high school football, early-season special teams often are a work in progress.
On occasion, though, they can turn out to be a work of art.
The East Burke field goal block unit painted its masterpiece Friday night, securing a win against nonconference county rival Patton on the road, 14-6, in both teams' season-opener.
With just under six minutes remaining in a 6-6 ballgame, the Panthers’ Eliseo Ramirez lined up to attempt a 34-yard field goal with Randan Clarke on the hold. But the Cavaliers got the push up front and the line-drive kick went into the throng, ricocheting away to the right side.
EB senior Spencer Goins was the first man on the scene, scooping up the ball and dashing across 70 yards of nothing but green grass on his way to the end zone for what ended up being the deciding touchdown in a low-scoring game twice delayed by lightning.
“Coach (Josh) Martin, (EB’s special teams coordinator), always tells us special teams is one-third of the game,” Goins said. “We went out and executed, and that’s what won us the ballgame. ... It was like a dream, almost. I saw the ball, scooped it up and ran it for a touchdown.”
Added EB second-year coach Derrick Minor: “At first, it was like slow motion. But then, I’m looking for flags. Because every time we had a big play, there was a penalty. I was just praying the whole time, ‘Lord, don’t let the flags come out. Let it be clean.’ I just stayed back just in case.”
Minor also credited Martin with the Cavaliers’ revamped kicking-game units this fall. On the previous drive, Patton had attempted a 44-yard field goal. That kick fell shy low and to the left after the EB group got its familiar push up front and rushed the operation. EB also blocked the extra point attempt following Patton’s lone touchdown in the third quarter.
“We preached it all week, special teams,” Minor said. “A lot of work went into that. Coach Martin wasn’t happy with how we did last year on special teams, so it was an emphasis. We practice it every day, and it won us the game, bottom line.”
After Blane Fulbright, who ran 20 times for 80 yards, added the two-point conversion run, the EB defense held Patton to a four-and-out, ending with one of many big plays by junior linebacker Luke Wilson, who stopped a run for no gain on a fourth-and-two.
“On D, we just have really good communication,” Wilson said. “We end up getting it done on the field. It feels so good. Even though I got the hit, I’m still proud of my teammates.”
EB’s ensuing drive was unsuccessful, but a 32-yard punt by K.J. Byrd helped the Cavs (1-0) keep a vise on the field position battle, with PHS (0-1) setting up at its own 7-yard line with 1:54 to play.
On first down, a group of Cavalier defenders swarmed to the ball and knocked it out, with Austin Sellers diving on the fumble to remove any doubt about the game’s final outcome.
In a contest that was scoreless well into the third quarter, East Burke finally struck first when quarterback Carter Crump guided a four-play, 28-yard scoring drive after a short Patton punt. Crump, who ran 12 times for 62 yards and completed three passes for 46 yards, cashed in with a 10-yard touchdown run, sprinting out the right sideline before weaving back inside to the near hash mark and slipping past a couple would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone.
It represented the first finishing act for the visitors after drives that ended at the 50-yard line, the Patton 42, the PHS 38 and the Panthers’ 11 at the halftime buzzer as Crump’s heave toward the end zone with triple zeroes on the clock fell shy.
But with the short field, Crump and the EB offense were determined to make it count.
“Everybody had the same mindset — we need to punch it in,” Crump said. “It just didn’t work out that way (on the earlier drives). I’m glad we cleaned it up in the second half.”
Patton also had its fair share of series go awry, but tied it up at 6-6 with four minutes to go in the third quarter. Tay’Adrian Brawley ran it in from four yards away at the end of a seven-play, 26-yard drive that was set up nicely by Colten Dale’s forced fumble and Kelton Fox’ recovery.
“They just played hard,” Minor said of Patton. “I know with Coach (Mark) Duncan, we’re in the same boat. We were hired the same year and we’re both trying to do the right things with our programs. For them (walking) off the field, they should have won the ballgame.
“Hats off to Coach Duncan for getting his kids ready. I know their numbers are low and he’s doing the best he can. They’re going to scrap and get some wins, there’s no doubt about it, if they continue to play that hard.”
Brawley finished with 76 yards on 22 carries and quarterback Clarke ran 12 times for 71 yards while completing four passes for 39 yards. Waylon Rutherford on two catches and Desmond Sexton with one had 15 yards apiece.
For EB, two of Crump’s completions went to Byrd for 30 yards and tight end Alan Barnes had one grab for 16 yards.
Defensively, the Cavaliers were paced by Wilson’s whopping 15 tackles, including five for loss. Brady Bostain made five tackles and forced a fumble, Dawson Langley had five stops and a pass breakup and Logan Johnson disrupted a pair of passes.
Patton was co-led in tackling by Dale and Quentin Rice with seven apiece. DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez (one for loss) made five tackles, as did Ethan Duncan. Kamden Stephens and Trevor Smith had stops in the backfield and Rutherford and Clarke had pass breakups.
In continued non-league action for Week 2, East Burke will return home to face Freedom in Fat Friday XLVII after the longstanding rivalry took a season off this past spring due to COVID-shortened schedules. Patton, meanwhile, will hit the road to take on county foe Draughn.
