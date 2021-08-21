Goins’ special teams TD propels EB to 14-6 win over Patton (with video)

In a contest that was scoreless well into the third quarter, East Burke finally struck first when quarterback Carter Crump guided a four-play, 28-yard scoring drive after a short Patton punt. Crump, who ran 12 times for 62 yards and completed three passes for 46 yards, cashed in with a 10-yard touchdown run, sprinting out the right sideline before weaving back inside to the near hash mark and slipping past a couple would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone.

It represented the first finishing act for the visitors after drives that ended at the 50-yard line, the Patton 42, the PHS 38 and the Panthers’ 11 at the halftime buzzer as Crump’s heave toward the end zone with triple zeroes on the clock fell shy.

But with the short field, Crump and the EB offense were determined to make it count.

“Everybody had the same mindset — we need to punch it in,” Crump said. “It just didn’t work out that way (on the earlier drives). I’m glad we cleaned it up in the second half.”

Patton also had its fair share of series go awry, but tied it up at 6-6 with four minutes to go in the third quarter. Tay’Adrian Brawley ran it in from four yards away at the end of a seven-play, 26-yard drive that was set up nicely by Colten Dale’s forced fumble and Kelton Fox’ recovery.