H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Albany Bock tops off team title with award

For Albany Bock, a promising prep golf career wrapped up in May with a whole lot of success and awards, both as an individual and as part of the Freedom High School girls team.
The Lady Patriots’ recent graduate had one more accomplishment in her, though, and has been named FHS’ female co-athlete of the year for 2020-21.
“That means a lot to me,” Bock said. “There’s huge names associated with the school. Knowing that I got that at the end of the year is amazing, especially with all the other sports that we have. Being a golfer, that’s unreal.”
Bock split the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s golfer of the year award with teammate Christina Fisher after the Lady Patriots won their first NCHSAA team state championship in May, doing so by 18 strokes in 3A at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club in West End. Bock tied for third place overall with teammate Anna Czarkowski with rounds of 12-over par 84, which are the top finishes at state by a Burke County player in girls or boys in at least a dozen years.
“She was kind of the de facto leader,” FHS golf coach Rob Scott said of Bock’s senior season. “She was certainly the vocal leader of the group. Her work ethic to get better was the main thing. It’s the same thing she does in the classroom. It’s a first-rate effort on all fronts for her.”
Bock also tied for fourth at the 3A West Regional at Highland Creek Golf Club in Charlotte, slotting in just behind Czarkowski as FHS claimed the team victory.
The Belmont Abbey College signee’s aggregate regular season scoring average was 38.2. She tied atop the NWC rankings with Fisher at 3-over par for the season with the bottom two scores removed for league standings purposes. Bock won three of the five NWC matches, tying atop one with Fisher, as the Lady Patriots won the conference title as a team.
“Every single person on the team pushed one another,” said Bock, who credited her performances off the tee and with the putter as the strengths of her senior season game. “We knew starting out that a state title was a possibility. Just to grind the entire season with everybody was great.”
Great, especially when the grind on and off the golf course does result in that state title the players and the coach had had on their mind for the past couple years.
“That was always the plan,” Scott said. “You can’t say it’s a plan, but it’s kind of the thing we always talked about. ‘If you girls keep improving and improving, let’s see what happens.’ It was kind of the thought from the time her and Christina were freshmen until now.
“Albany certainly put in the work to help facilitate that.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.