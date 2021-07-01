H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Albany Bock tops off team title with award

For Albany Bock, a promising prep golf career wrapped up in May with a whole lot of success and awards, both as an individual and as part of the Freedom High School girls team.

The Lady Patriots’ recent graduate had one more accomplishment in her, though, and has been named FHS’ female co-athlete of the year for 2020-21.

“That means a lot to me,” Bock said. “There’s huge names associated with the school. Knowing that I got that at the end of the year is amazing, especially with all the other sports that we have. Being a golfer, that’s unreal.”

Bock split the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s golfer of the year award with teammate Christina Fisher after the Lady Patriots won their first NCHSAA team state championship in May, doing so by 18 strokes in 3A at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club in West End. Bock tied for third place overall with teammate Anna Czarkowski with rounds of 12-over par 84, which are the top finishes at state by a Burke County player in girls or boys in at least a dozen years.

“She was kind of the de facto leader,” FHS golf coach Rob Scott said of Bock’s senior season. “She was certainly the vocal leader of the group. Her work ethic to get better was the main thing. It’s the same thing she does in the classroom. It’s a first-rate effort on all fronts for her.”