H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Cooke claims top Lady Cavaliers’ award

“Allie is an all-around athlete, leader and student,” said EB cheerleading coach Sabrina Powell Baker. “She has the right combination of grace, heart and the competitive drive to push herself to her fullest potential.

“Coaching Allie is and was an honor. She has made such an impact on EBHS in many ways, and she will succeed in all she sets her mind to.”

In softball, Cooke had a batting average of .444 this past season with eight hits and five runs. She also had a 14-hit season as a sophomore for the Lady Cavs.

Her senior year in Icard seemed to be a humbling experience as it was for many other area athletes, not even knowing if there was going to be a season.

“Just being able to have a team again (was my favorite moment this year),” said Cooke. “I treasured my last year surrounded by teams that were more like family.”

Cooke will be continuing her education at Gardner-Webb University as well as being a member of the Runnin’ Bulldogs cheer team.

“I am super excited that God has blessed me with the ability and opportunity to continue sports in college,” Cooke said. “I know that God has been with me every step of the way and will continue to guide me as I choose to follow Him.”

