H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Cooke claims top Lady Cavaliers’ award

ICARD — Allie Cooke was the total student-athlete at East Burke High, earning the honor of homecoming queen in the spring and valedictorian for the Cavaliers’ graduating class of 2021 and participating in three sports: basketball, softball and cheerleading.
Those accomplishments for Cooke earned her this year’s Ray Childers Award in being named EB’s female athlete of the year.
“I have learned so many different things through playing and participating in each of these sports,” said Cooke. “I have learned what it means to be a leader and how much it affects a team.”
Cooke played in 80 career games on the hardwood, averaging 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds as a four-year varsity player.
“Allie always gave it her all and accepted any role we ask her to perform,” said Lady Cavaliers basketball coach Crystal Bartlett.
Cooke’s career prep average included scoring at least five points in 15 games with a career-high of 19 as a junior versus Hibriten. Her career-high in rebounds (11) came as a sophomore against West Lincoln.
“She was a great defender, (but) the most special attribute Allie brought to our team was her leadership and the relationships she built with all her teammates,” Bartlett added.
She also filled the rare role, particularly during a condensed basketball season, to switch from girls player to cheerleader for the boys team on the same night.
“Allie is an all-around athlete, leader and student,” said EB cheerleading coach Sabrina Powell Baker. “She has the right combination of grace, heart and the competitive drive to push herself to her fullest potential.
“Coaching Allie is and was an honor. She has made such an impact on EBHS in many ways, and she will succeed in all she sets her mind to.”
In softball, Cooke had a batting average of .444 this past season with eight hits and five runs. She also had a 14-hit season as a sophomore for the Lady Cavs.
Her senior year in Icard seemed to be a humbling experience as it was for many other area athletes, not even knowing if there was going to be a season.
“Just being able to have a team again (was my favorite moment this year),” said Cooke. “I treasured my last year surrounded by teams that were more like family.”
Cooke will be continuing her education at Gardner-Webb University as well as being a member of the Runnin’ Bulldogs cheer team.
“I am super excited that God has blessed me with the ability and opportunity to continue sports in college,” Cooke said. “I know that God has been with me every step of the way and will continue to guide me as I choose to follow Him.”
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.