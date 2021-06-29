H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Diamond, hoops standout Byrd wins DHS boys top honor

VALDESE — Two-sport standout and recent graduate Marshall Byrd earned this year’s male athlete of the year honor at Draughn, as his coaches can say he was a true leader in a season of uncertainties.

“Marshall is a guy who embraced his leadership role as a senior and was committed to being a part of leaving a legacy for our baseball program as we continue to transform the culture here,” said Wildcats coach Mason Biddix.

On the diamond as he helped the Wildcats to their first winning season since 2017, Byrd registered a .265 batting average with 13 hits plus 10 runs, seven RBIs, four stolen bases, four doubles, one triple and one home run. His four-year career saw Byrd produce 30 hits, 22 runs and 18 RBIs.

From the mound this spring, he worked 26 1/3 innings, posting a miniscule 1.33 ERA and collecting three wins en route to All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference honors. One of his winning decisions came in a relief appearance in a come-from-behind triumph at rival East Burke in which he struck out 10 Cavalier batters.

His favorite memory of the season, though, was a road win at Hibriten that came two days after being run-ruled by the same Panthers squad on the Wildcats’ home diamond.

Byrd called baseball his favorite sport.