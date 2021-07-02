H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Ella Gragg repeats as Patton’s top female athlete

Ella Gragg left no doubt during her time at Patton High School.

The volleyball standout and recent PHS graduate capped off her incredible prep career by winning the school’s female athlete of the year award for the second straight time, the last in a long line of accolades from her 2020-21 senior season.

“It means a lot to me to win this award again, especially in my senior year,” Gragg said. “I think it shows that hard work and practice really pay off.

Prior to repeating as PHS athlete of the year, Gragg was named first-team all-state by HighSchoolOT in its inaugural volleyball selections and was named Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference co-player of the year, repeating for that honor after winning it outright as a junior.

The outside hitter is Patton’s all-time leader in kills and has signed to continue her volleyball career collegiately with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Gragg finished her final prep season with 316 kills (44.8 kill pct., 6.1 per set), 181 digs (3.5 per set, 10.7 per match), 37 aces, eight assists and seven blocks, leading the Lady Panthers to the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals for the second year in a row. It that round, Patton gave eventual back-to-back state champion Foard, an NWFAC foe, its only set loss of the season.