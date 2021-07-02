H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Ella Gragg repeats as Patton’s top female athlete

Ella Gragg left no doubt during her time at Patton High School.
The volleyball standout and recent PHS graduate capped off her incredible prep career by winning the school’s female athlete of the year award for the second straight time, the last in a long line of accolades from her 2020-21 senior season.
“It means a lot to me to win this award again, especially in my senior year,” Gragg said. “I think it shows that hard work and practice really pay off.
Prior to repeating as PHS athlete of the year, Gragg was named first-team all-state by HighSchoolOT in its inaugural volleyball selections and was named Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference co-player of the year, repeating for that honor after winning it outright as a junior.
The outside hitter is Patton’s all-time leader in kills and has signed to continue her volleyball career collegiately with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Gragg finished her final prep season with 316 kills (44.8 kill pct., 6.1 per set), 181 digs (3.5 per set, 10.7 per match), 37 aces, eight assists and seven blocks, leading the Lady Panthers to the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals for the second year in a row. It that round, Patton gave eventual back-to-back state champion Foard, an NWFAC foe, its only set loss of the season.
“I think talent is important, and she by far had that along with hard work, dedication and being a team leader,” said PHS volleyball coach Cindy Powell. “She has that overall package with academics included with the athletic side. I think that always makes you a step above. She’s a positive role model for her teammates. She’s competitive and wants to win, but she’s very encouraging when she does that.
“She only played one sport, but she pulled so many other things to that one sport. She’s really good at volleyball, she’s a great team player, she’s a great student, friend and leader. She does great for our community. She works in addition to playing ball. Overall as a whole, she’s well-rounded. It’s great if you do play multiple sports, but if not, I think she has rounded out.”
Gragg and the Lady Panthers thrived despite jumping into the fray just as the NCHSAA allowed the state’s prep sports to return following the COVID-19 outbreak. After a season-opening loss to Foard, PHS responded with eight consecutive straight-set victories, then put together three more in a row together after a second loss to the Lady Tigers. Gragg and Patton ended the regular season and commenced the playoffs with 3-1 wins.
Then came the biggest triumph of the season, a second-round playoff win at far-off West Stokes in straight sets. Just as she did so many times before in her career, Gragg starred in that one with 28 kills and 16 digs.
“Even though our season looked a bit different this year, my teammates and I still managed to have lots of fun,” Gragg said. “We pushed each other to get better every day both in practice and in games.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.