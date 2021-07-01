H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: FHS' Danisha Hemphill earns another award

Hemphill’s biggest performance of the season came on Feb. 25 in a second-round home game versus Asheville when Hemphill led the top-seeded Lady Patriots with 31 points. She had 24 points in the regular season finale win at McDowell. Hemphill scored 19 points on Feb. 17 at Freedom clinched its sixth consecutive NWC regular season title. And her other 30-point game was a Feb. 9 home victory over Watauga.

“Looking back on the season, it was definitely one to remember and one that can never be forgotten,” she said. “We had many people not believe in us because we lost many seniors, but we proved them wrong and made it further than they thought we would. Being successful takes a lot of hard work and dedication and my team had both. It wasn’t an easy road or the outcome we (ultimately) hoped for, but it was really fun and very rewarding in the end.”

Hemphill also was successful for the FHS volleyball team, slotting in second in blocks (12), third in kills (38) and assists (11), fifth in aces (five) and sixth in digs (62) for the Lady Patriots.

“Danisha is one of those kids that you love having on your side of the net,” said Freedom volleyball coach Connor Townsend. “She is always positive, encouraging and goes hard after every ball. She’s just a genuine person and she is constantly making others laugh.

“She was a pleasure to coach and I am thankful for the impact she had on myself and on our program.”

