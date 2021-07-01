H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: FHS' Danisha Hemphill earns another award

The Freedom girls basketball team’s top scoring threat has swished her way to another award.
The recent FHS graduate has been named the school’s female co-athlete of the year, capping off a stellar prep career and a strong senior season on the hardwood for the Lady Patriots.
“It truly means a lot to me because it shows when you put your mind to something, the outcome is very successful,” Hemphill said.
Hemphill was named Burke County girls player of the year after a stellar senior season, which also resulted in such accolades as All-District 10 and All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. She led all county players with 21.0 points per game as FHS pulled off a second straight undefeated regular season. She was second in the county with 3.0 steals per game, tied for fifth in the county with 2.0 assists per contest, sported a team-leading .770 free-throw percentage and averaged 6.0 rebounds per game.
As Freedom advanced to the regional semifinal round for a third straight season, Hemphill led or co-led the Lady Patriots in each of the last 10 games, scoring 30-plus on two occasions.
“She was huge for us this season as a player and as a leader,” said FHS girls basketball coach Amber Reddick. “For her to take on such a big role for the team her senior year scoring and defensively, we obviously would not have been able to do what we did without her.”
Hemphill’s biggest performance of the season came on Feb. 25 in a second-round home game versus Asheville when Hemphill led the top-seeded Lady Patriots with 31 points. She had 24 points in the regular season finale win at McDowell. Hemphill scored 19 points on Feb. 17 at Freedom clinched its sixth consecutive NWC regular season title. And her other 30-point game was a Feb. 9 home victory over Watauga.
“Looking back on the season, it was definitely one to remember and one that can never be forgotten,” she said. “We had many people not believe in us because we lost many seniors, but we proved them wrong and made it further than they thought we would. Being successful takes a lot of hard work and dedication and my team had both. It wasn’t an easy road or the outcome we (ultimately) hoped for, but it was really fun and very rewarding in the end.”
Hemphill also was successful for the FHS volleyball team, slotting in second in blocks (12), third in kills (38) and assists (11), fifth in aces (five) and sixth in digs (62) for the Lady Patriots.
“Danisha is one of those kids that you love having on your side of the net,” said Freedom volleyball coach Connor Townsend. “She is always positive, encouraging and goes hard after every ball. She’s just a genuine person and she is constantly making others laugh.
“She was a pleasure to coach and I am thankful for the impact she had on myself and on our program.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.