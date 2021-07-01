H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Freedom's Alex Bock honored after stellar freshman year

Alex Bock was ready for high-school level golf, and it showed in his play throughout a stellar freshman season and was further reinforced in the accolades he collected afterward.
The latest of those comes in the form of being named Freedom High School’s male athlete of the year for the 2020-21 school calendar after he previously was named Northwestern 3A/4A Conference boys golfer of the year.
“I think having a lot of experience playing in tournaments (helped me),” Bock said of his debut prep season. “I’ve played tournament golf my whole life, so just going into high school was not that big of a deal. In all my other tournaments, we play against high-schoolers, so it’s pretty much the same.
“The award means a lot as a freshman because there’s so many good athletes at Freedom. To win it, that’s really big.”
Bock earned the Patriot boys’ best-ever 3A state finish with a sixth-place result in May at the NCHSAA championships after shooting an ever-par 72 at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines. It marked the county’s best boys finish at state in at least a dozen years.
He won the 3A West Regional with another even-par 72 at Riverbend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby. It was Burke’s first boys golf regional title in six years.
Bock additionally was the NWC individual champion, winning four of the league’s five matches. His regular season aggregate scoring average was under par at 35.6 even before his two lowest scores were removed for NWC standings purposes, after which he finished 4-under for the season.
“Being a freshman and winning regionals and getting sixth in states just shows by the time I’m a senior how good I can be,” Bock said. “My game is already with seniors four years older than me.”
FHS golf coach Rob Scott knew to expect big things out of Bock with the Patriots, and it didn’t take long for the freshman’s potential to be realized.
“He lived up to his pre-high school billing, certainly,” Scott said. “He grew up on the golf course, and it’s part of who he is. He puts in the time and effort to achieve those results.”
With three years of prep golf left for Bock, what’s next? Maybe a little inspiration from his sister, Albany, and the state-champion girls team from this spring.
“I’ll try to win states, hopefully, and hopefully win states as a team,” Bock said. “We lose a couple seniors, but we have a bunch of rising sophomores and middle-schoolers who are going to be really good. Hopefully, we can win states in the next couple years.”
Added Scott: “It’s not going to surprise me to look up for the next three years and see Alex’ name way up at the top of every leaderboard in everything he plays in. That’s just who he is.”
