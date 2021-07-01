H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Freedom's Alex Bock honored after stellar freshman year

Alex Bock was ready for high-school level golf, and it showed in his play throughout a stellar freshman season and was further reinforced in the accolades he collected afterward.

The latest of those comes in the form of being named Freedom High School’s male athlete of the year for the 2020-21 school calendar after he previously was named Northwestern 3A/4A Conference boys golfer of the year.

“I think having a lot of experience playing in tournaments (helped me),” Bock said of his debut prep season. “I’ve played tournament golf my whole life, so just going into high school was not that big of a deal. In all my other tournaments, we play against high-schoolers, so it’s pretty much the same.

“The award means a lot as a freshman because there’s so many good athletes at Freedom. To win it, that’s really big.”

Bock earned the Patriot boys’ best-ever 3A state finish with a sixth-place result in May at the NCHSAA championships after shooting an ever-par 72 at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines. It marked the county’s best boys finish at state in at least a dozen years.

He won the 3A West Regional with another even-par 72 at Riverbend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby. It was Burke’s first boys golf regional title in six years.