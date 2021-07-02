H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Three-sport athlete Jones takes PHS male honor

Three-sport athlete Vance Jones has run his way to Patton High School male athlete of the year honors following the conclusion of the 2020-21 prep sports season.
Jones’ award comes after stellar junior campaigns in soccer, track and field and cross country.
“I’m very thankful for being able to achieve the honor of being Patton’s male athlete of the year,” Jones said. “Lots of hard work was put in to achieve my goals.”
In track, Jones was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference in both the 400-meter run and as part of the PHS 4x800 relay team alongside Charlie Bennett, Austin McGuire and Caden Clontz. At the NCHSAA 2A state championships in Greensboro, the relay team finished fifth with a time of 8:30.93 and Jones was 14th in the 400 at 53.35 seconds. Jones was a winner in both events at both the 2A West Regional at East Burke and the NWFAC championships at Bunker Hill.
Jones also was named All-NWFAC in soccer following a season where he was among the defensive leaders for the Panthers, also adding a goal and an assist.
And in cross country, Jones was All-NWFAC after finishing 25th in the 2A West Regional hosted by Bunker Hill and second in the NWFAC championships in Conover.
“Constant training with my track club team, Jones Elite Training, kept me in top shape for my meets,” Jones said. “These performances would not have been possible without the help of my running coaches Chris Collins, Brian Buckner, Clay Nelson and Carl Schilkowsky and my parents for all they do in supporting my goals.
“All of our team’s soccer accomplishments are thanks to coaches Keith Scott and Kevin McCloy for building a strong team dynamic and keeping us all motivated.”
Scott, the head soccer coach at PHS, praised Jones’ intangibles above all else.
“The biggest thing is just his attitude,” said Scott. “He’s just got the best attitude, and he’s an extremely hard worker. He’s always the most fit person on the team since he’s been here. He works hard, he plays well with the skills that he has and he’s great to coach. He listens and takes in. He comes to all the offseason workouts when he can.”
Scott said Jones’ efforts in track and cross country only improve his fitness and performance when he comes back to the soccer field.
“It helps tremendously because it’s all about being fit,” Scott said. “When it comes down to it, the best-fit teams are the ones that are going to win in soccer. You can always count on Vance to be fit.”
The best news for Scott and all of Jones’ teams is that they will have him around for another season as he starts his senior year this fall.
“It’s great because he brings the leadership, leading by example,” Scott said. “It’s always the best kind of leader to have. He’ll be counted on a lot for this upcoming season.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.