H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Three-sport athlete Jones takes PHS male honor

“All of our team’s soccer accomplishments are thanks to coaches Keith Scott and Kevin McCloy for building a strong team dynamic and keeping us all motivated.”

Scott, the head soccer coach at PHS, praised Jones’ intangibles above all else.

“The biggest thing is just his attitude,” said Scott. “He’s just got the best attitude, and he’s an extremely hard worker. He’s always the most fit person on the team since he’s been here. He works hard, he plays well with the skills that he has and he’s great to coach. He listens and takes in. He comes to all the offseason workouts when he can.”

Scott said Jones’ efforts in track and cross country only improve his fitness and performance when he comes back to the soccer field.

“It helps tremendously because it’s all about being fit,” Scott said. “When it comes down to it, the best-fit teams are the ones that are going to win in soccer. You can always count on Vance to be fit.”

The best news for Scott and all of Jones’ teams is that they will have him around for another season as he starts his senior year this fall.

“It’s great because he brings the leadership, leading by example,” Scott said. “It’s always the best kind of leader to have. He’ll be counted on a lot for this upcoming season.”

