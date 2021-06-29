H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Three-sport star Lowman named Draughn female winner

“She just has a knack for the ball. She knows where the ball’s going to go. And she leads by example. She’s the first one to practice and the last one off the field.”

Lowman was named Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player of the year this season and received all-conference honors three times during her time at DHS, also being named to the 2A All-Region 9 team as a sophomore and playing in the Powerade State Games that summer.

In basketball, while receiving all-conference honorable mention and all-county second-team honors as a senior, Lowman led the county in assists and steals while averaging 11.3 points per game, including a season-high 19 in a win over EB.

“She’s a hustler and had a positive attitude. She just doesn’t let anybody beat her,” said Regan Winkler, a Lady Wildcat teammate of Lowman’s in basketball and tennis.

In tennis, Lowman teamed with Katie Cozort in doubles, finishing runner-up in the NWFAC tournament and qualifying for the NCHSAA 2A West Regional. She was part of the county’s lone win at regionals in the sport and finished one match shy of a state berth last month.

“I have learned that four years fly by fast,” said Lowman, who will pursue a degree in exercise science as she continues her soccer career in Banner Elk.

