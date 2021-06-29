H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Three-sport star Lowman named Draughn female winner

VALDESE — Haley Lowman will likely go down in history as the top Lady Wildcats’ soccer player to date after setting the school’s goal-scoring records in a season (28) as well as over her four-year prep career (53).
She also excelled in basketball and tennis for the Lady Wildcats, and Lowman recently earned the 2020-21 Draughn female athlete of the year award.
“Haley is one of the best all-around athletes I have ever coached,” said Draughn girls tennis coach Chris Cozort, who also coached Lowman as an assistant on the Lady ’Cats basketball team.
“She is a hard worker, unbelievable competitor, and most importantly, an outstanding young lady. Watching her succeed in three sports has been an honor.”
Lowman’s 28 goals this season included one game with four goals, two games with five goals and two games with six goals, leading the way in Draughn’s first-ever winning season in the sport.
One of her five-goal games came in the final conference matchup with rival East Burke for at least the next four years, and she also scored the winning goal in Draughn’s first-ever win over Patton this spring.
“Haley’s leadership on the field was something special,” Draughn girls soccer coach Jamie Ward said earlier this year when Lowman signed to play the sport at Lees-McRae.
“She just has a knack for the ball. She knows where the ball’s going to go. And she leads by example. She’s the first one to practice and the last one off the field.”
Lowman was named Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player of the year this season and received all-conference honors three times during her time at DHS, also being named to the 2A All-Region 9 team as a sophomore and playing in the Powerade State Games that summer.
In basketball, while receiving all-conference honorable mention and all-county second-team honors as a senior, Lowman led the county in assists and steals while averaging 11.3 points per game, including a season-high 19 in a win over EB.
“She’s a hustler and had a positive attitude. She just doesn’t let anybody beat her,” said Regan Winkler, a Lady Wildcat teammate of Lowman’s in basketball and tennis.
In tennis, Lowman teamed with Katie Cozort in doubles, finishing runner-up in the NWFAC tournament and qualifying for the NCHSAA 2A West Regional. She was part of the county’s lone win at regionals in the sport and finished one match shy of a state berth last month.
“I have learned that four years fly by fast,” said Lowman, who will pursue a degree in exercise science as she continues her soccer career in Banner Elk.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.