H.S. ATHLETES OF YEAR: Two-way football standout Vue wins EB boys honor

ICARD — Matthew Vue recently earned this year’s Alex Gugouis Award as East Burke’s male athlete of the year as he was one of 10 football seniors to embrace the new mantra of “Restoring The Swords” under first-year head coach Derrick Minor.

“He sets the example of the type of character that you want all your players to be like,” said Minor.

As an offensive lineman for the Cavaliers, Vue accumulated 51 pancake blocks over the last two seasons, earning this year’s team pancake award on top of receiving all-conference and all-county honors.

“He’s a great teammate on and off the field. (I) really enjoyed playing with him the past three years,” said EB rising senior running back Blane Fulbright, who followed Vue’s blocks to a county player of the year campaign this spring as he finished with 1,154 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in just seven games.

On defense from his linebacker position, Vue totaled 58 career tackles including 22 (15 assists, seven solo) this past season while recovering one fumble.

Vue said his best athletic memories over his four seasons at EBHS are “just walking out onto Danny Williams Field and playing under those lights with my best friends.”