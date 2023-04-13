The Draughn baseball team came up short of a Tony Causby Classic tournament championship on Wednesday at Patton High School in Morganton.

The Wildcats lost the tournament title game to R-S Central by a 4-1 final score. DHS led 1-0 after half an inning after a Tate Jensen solo home run, then was tied 1-1 after one inning and trailed 2-1 after two before the Hilltoppers plated two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Draughn (13-4) was led offensively by Tate Jensen (home run, walk), Trey Jensen (hit), Thomas Lambert (walk) and Jackson Kirkley (walk).

Blake McElyea pitched all six innings for the Wildcats, scattering four strikeouts, two earned runs, seven hits and one walk.

Lincoln Charter 18, Patton 8 (5 inn.’s)

The host Panthers (5-10) settled for fourth in their annual Easter tournament with a mercy-rule loss in Wednesday’s third-place game in Morganton.

The game was tied 2-2 after one inning before the Eagles went up 7-2 after two innings, 10-2 after three and 18-5 after four before PHS scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Offensively, Patton was led by Brady Davis (3 for 3, triple, four RBIs, run), Braxton Hensley (2 for 3, RBI, two runs), Cole Attaway (hit, RBI), Jack Powell (RBI, run), Kanton Trull (RBI, run), Laine Barrier (run), Triston Rosenberger (run) and Keltan Fox (run).

Cohen Christian (three innings, three strikeouts, four earned runs, 10 hits), Attaway (one inning, three strikeouts, seven earned runs, six hits) and Samuel Evans (one inning, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit) split pitching duties for the Panthers.

East Burke 9, Maiden 7

The Cavaliers (7-8) won Wednesday’s Causby Classic fifth-place game in Morganton.

EB jumped ahead 2-0 after an inning then led 4-0 after three frames, 7-0 after four, 7-1 after five and 8-7 after six before tacking on a final run in the top of the seventh.

An RBI triple from Colin Eckard got EBHS on the scoreboard first and they built their lead from there, withstanding a late rally from the Blue Devils.

Eckard and reliever Barger Shook did the pitching for East Burke.

Freedom 10, West Caldwell 6

The Patriots (4-13) claimed a victory in the seventh-place contest of the Causby Classic late Wednesday in Morganton.

FHS was led on offense by Emerson Miller (2 for 3, double, RBI, run), Carson Dyson (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs, two runs), Johnroger Hackett (2 for 4, run), Jagger Bailey (double, three RBIs, run), Trevor Throneburg (double, RBI), Eli Wolfe (hit, three runs), Eli Thomas (hit), Anthony Frasca (run) and Jace Duckworth (run).

Dyson (4 1/3 innings, five strikeouts, one earned run, two hits) and Kyle Self (2 2/3 innings, four strikeouts, four earned runs, three hits) worked from the mound for Freedom.