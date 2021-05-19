H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Draughn plates 6 runs in 10th to finally pull away from rival EB

ICARD — Tuesday’s first meeting of the year between county rivals Draughn and East Burke on the baseball diamond became an instant classic.
The Wildcats led 2-0 early but trailed 5-2 going into the sixth inning, when an unearned run by Logan McGee and a two-run home run to left field by Trey Jensen forced extra innings.
The next two innings were scoreless, then Draughn (4-3 NWFAC) tallied six runs in the top of the 10th to steal an 11-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference road win.
Cavalier relief pitchers Will Weidner (K) and Blane Fulbright (4 K) held the Wildcats down in the eighth and ninth. Draughn’s Gabe Strickland led off the 10th with a single with Nick Rhoney following by hitting into a groundout. The tide then turned in Draughn’s direction as John Robert Abernathy, McGee and Tanner Woody were each issued walks in succession.
Woody’s walk brought home Strickland as the go-ahead run. Later in the frame, Thomas Lambert’s single scored Abernathy before a two-run single by Brayden Schutt brought in McGee and Woody.
Marshall Byrd nailed down the win, retiring the side against EB (0-7 NWFAC) in the bottom of the10th and throwing two of his 10 total strikeouts over his six innings of relief for the starter Strickland (4 IP, 8 K).
Ben Elkins started on the mound for the Cavs, striking out eight in six innings.
Schutt and Jensen led Draughn with three RBIs each with McGee (three), Woody (two) and Lambert (two) scoring multiple runs.
Collin Eckerd (2 for 4, two runs) led EB at the plate with a second-inning double, while Jake Bevins (two singles, run), Cash Norman (single, walk), Fulbright (fielder’s choice, single), Luke Bumgarner (two errors) and Ethan Keener (two walks, RBI, run) all reached base twice for the hosts in defeat.
Patton 7, Hibriten 6
In a late jam, Patton relief pitcher Christian White didn’t panic.
With the hosts clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh, Hibriten had the bases loaded with just one out. White, who sat down the first four batters he faced in order, regained his earlier form, notching a strikeout for the second out before PHS third baseman Kalen Byrd handled a hot one and fired a rocket over to Bryce Charlet at first, putting the win on ice.
It was a dramatic ending after Patton led 4-0 in the first inning and 5-0 in the second frame.
“I knew it would be a close game going into it, or at least I hoped it would be,” said Patton coach Jonathan Browning. “We got off to the fast start, but I knew that wouldn’t be the end of it. I knew (Hibriten) would fight back and make a game of it, which they did.
“… We were mentally tough enough to play through it. Christian did a good job coming in at the end and getting those last outs.”
After starting pitcher Nick McGee retired the side to start the contest, Patton’s Noah Morgan led off the bottom of the first with an infield single, moving to second when Easton McCoy reached on an error. Brayden Pearson’s infield single moved Morgan to third and McCoy to second, then Morgan came home when Waylon Rutherford drew a walk. Brayson Buff’s base hit scored McCoy, then a botched bunt attempt worked in Patton’s favor when Pearson survived a tag attempt for a steal of home. A Kalen Byrd single to left-center scored Rutherford.
Patton added to its lead in the bottom of the second when Morgan was hit by a pitch, stole second, and took both third and home on Hibriten passed balls.
But Hibriten crept within a run by plating four in the top of the fourth before taking a 6-5 lead with two more in the fifth. PHS responded in the bottom half as Byrd led off with a walk, stole second and took third on a passed ball. Morgan and McCoy drew walks before Pearson plated Byrd to tie it, then Rutherford’s third walk of the night forced in Morgan to set the final score.
Morgan went 2 for 2 at the plate, reaching all four times after being hit by a pitch and earning a walk en route to three runs scored. Pearson finished 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, Byrd went 1 for 1 with three walks, a run and an RBI, and Rutherford reached all four times including a balk.
McGee went 4 2/3 innings on the mound with five strikeouts, scattering four hits and four walks for four earned runs. White handled the rest with one strikeout, one hit and one walk.
Hibriten fell despite its pitching staff notching 15 strikeouts on the evening.
The teams, now tied for third in the conference at 5-2, meet again today in Lenoir.
Freedom 4, Hickory 0
The Patriots (1-6, 1-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) got a one-hit shutout from junior right-hander Mason Mozeley as they broke through Tuesday night on the road for their first victory of 2021.
Mozeley struck out nine in earning the complete-game win. At the plate, he added a double, RBI and run.
Freedom scored two runs in the top of the first and tacked on two more in the third to complete the scoring in the contest. FHS was also led at the plate by Carson Dyson (2 for 2), Jagger Bailey (1 for 3, RBI, run), Damien Dula (1 for 3, run) and Garren Bryant (1 for 4, run).
