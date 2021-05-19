H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Draughn plates 6 runs in 10th to finally pull away from rival EB

“… We were mentally tough enough to play through it. Christian did a good job coming in at the end and getting those last outs.”

After starting pitcher Nick McGee retired the side to start the contest, Patton’s Noah Morgan led off the bottom of the first with an infield single, moving to second when Easton McCoy reached on an error. Brayden Pearson’s infield single moved Morgan to third and McCoy to second, then Morgan came home when Waylon Rutherford drew a walk. Brayson Buff’s base hit scored McCoy, then a botched bunt attempt worked in Patton’s favor when Pearson survived a tag attempt for a steal of home. A Kalen Byrd single to left-center scored Rutherford.

Patton added to its lead in the bottom of the second when Morgan was hit by a pitch, stole second, and took both third and home on Hibriten passed balls.

But Hibriten crept within a run by plating four in the top of the fourth before taking a 6-5 lead with two more in the fifth. PHS responded in the bottom half as Byrd led off with a walk, stole second and took third on a passed ball. Morgan and McCoy drew walks before Pearson plated Byrd to tie it, then Rutherford’s third walk of the night forced in Morgan to set the final score.