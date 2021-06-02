H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Eckard keys EB’s first win of season

The Wildcats (6-5 NWFAC) won Tuesday on Senior Night via run rule to move back over .500, fueled by a five-spot in the bottom of the second. The Draughn seniors honored were Marshall Byrd, Nick Rhoney and Gabe Strickland.

John Robert Abernathy (walk) and Rhoney (single) led off the second by getting on base before Abernathy scored on an groundout from Logan McGee and Rhoney on an single from Tanner Woody. Woody, Thomas Lambert and Brayden Schutt each later crossed home plate in the inning.

Schutt scored another run in the fourth to go along with his two stolen bases on the night.

Draughn finished the game early with three runs each in both the fifth and sixth thanks to a two-run single by Strickland in the fifth and sixth inning RBI singles from Kelton Mitchell and Jackson Kirkley.

Byrd (RBI, two SB), Strickland, Rhoney (double, two runs) and McGee (run) led the Wildcats with two hits each, Abernathy walked three times and Woody and Lambert both scored twice. Byrd pitched all six innings, allowing just four hits and a walk for the two earned runs and striking out 10.

The teams’ second meeting of the week was pushed ahead from today to late Wednesday due to the threat of rain.

