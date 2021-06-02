H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Eckard keys EB’s first win of season

GAMEWELL — The East Burke baseball team took its first lead in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday at West Caldwell when Ben Elkins singled in Cash Norman, and Colin Eckard made sure the lead held up in a 4-3 victory, the Cavaliers’ first of the season.
Eckard struck out nine in five innings out of the bullpen, allowing just two hits and two walks with no earned runs to earn the decision. After EB (1-10 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) finally surged in front, Eckard gave the guests a drama-free ending.
He struck out four in the sixth — one batter reached on a dropped third strike — and induced three flyouts in the seventh, when he pitched around a walk.
Trailing 2-0, Eckard also gave EB its first tally on the scoreboard when he hit a solo home run over the fence in left field.
The Cavs’ offense was also paced by Norman (2 for 3, triple, SB), Luke Bumgarner (single, walk, run, RBI) and Jake Bevins (two walks, two SB, run), while Will Wiedner and Ethan Keener (walk) each singled once and Blane Fulbright added a fifth-inning RBI on a sacrifice fly to tie the score. Elkins (2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, K) started the game from the mound.
The teams are scheduled to square off again today in Icard.
Draughn 12, W. Iredell 2 (6 inn.’s)
The Wildcats (6-5 NWFAC) won Tuesday on Senior Night via run rule to move back over .500, fueled by a five-spot in the bottom of the second. The Draughn seniors honored were Marshall Byrd, Nick Rhoney and Gabe Strickland.
John Robert Abernathy (walk) and Rhoney (single) led off the second by getting on base before Abernathy scored on an groundout from Logan McGee and Rhoney on an single from Tanner Woody. Woody, Thomas Lambert and Brayden Schutt each later crossed home plate in the inning.
Schutt scored another run in the fourth to go along with his two stolen bases on the night.
Draughn finished the game early with three runs each in both the fifth and sixth thanks to a two-run single by Strickland in the fifth and sixth inning RBI singles from Kelton Mitchell and Jackson Kirkley.
Byrd (RBI, two SB), Strickland, Rhoney (double, two runs) and McGee (run) led the Wildcats with two hits each, Abernathy walked three times and Woody and Lambert both scored twice. Byrd pitched all six innings, allowing just four hits and a walk for the two earned runs and striking out 10.
The teams’ second meeting of the week was pushed ahead from today to late Wednesday due to the threat of rain.
Freedom 6, Watauga 5
The host Patriots (2-9, 2-7 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) used clutch pitching and a three-run, fifth-inning rally to come from behind and gain their second win late Tuesday.
Freedom flamethrower Mason Mozeley turned in one of his best performances of the season, starting and going 5 1/3 innings while giving up only three hits and striking out eight. Daniel Stevenson took it the rest of the way, allowing no runs, one hit and striking out two in a crucial top half of the seventh.
Down 2-0, Freedom answered back in the bottom of the first. A two-out walk to Garren Bryant was followed by Wesley Smith reaching on an error. Bryant came home on another Watauga miscue, and a bloop single by Jagger Bailey chased home Smith to tie the game.
Then after falling back behind 5-2, Freedom got one back in the fourth on an error by the Pioneers that allowed Carson Dyson to score.
The Patriot offense came to life in the fifth, beginning with a one-out single by Bailey. Brett Bedard and Dyson walked to load the bases for Jeff Stringfield, who reached via error to tie the game. Freshman Tristan Esquivel broke the tie, laying down a successful squeeze bunt to bring home Dyson for the winning run.
Freedom visited rival McDowell late Wednesday in a game moved forward a day.
Foard 6, Patton 1
The Panthers (8-3 NWFAC) managed just four hits and struck out 12 times as a team Tuesday as they fell in Newton. Unbeaten league co-leader Foard never trailed after scoring three runs in the bottom of the first.
Patton was led on offense by Brayson Buff (2 for 3, double, RBI), Waylon Rutherford (1 for 3, run) and Kalen Byrd (1 for 3), while Noah Morgan drew the team’s only walk and Easton McCoy had a successful sacrifice. McCoy and Cole Whisnant (SB) also reached base after being hit by pitches.
Whisnant started but pitched just 1 1/3 innings, allowing a hit, walk and earned run while striking out three before Byrd (4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 BB, 5 ER, 5 K) worked the rest of the way.
Patton now must beat Foard (in a game also pushed ahead to Wednesday night) plus sweep Draughn next week and have Bunker Hill (11-0) beat Foard (11-0) twice next week for a chance at the league’s second and final automatic state playoff berth.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.