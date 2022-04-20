H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Host Panthers win on Day 1 of Causby Classic

A delay of one day and the alteration of the event’s format didn’t stop the host Patton baseball team from making the most of its first game of the Tony Causby Classic.

The Panthers topped rival Freedom 5-4 to cap the first day of action in the event late Tuesday, snapping a 10-game winless streak while sending the Patriots to their fifth straight loss.

Trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Patton (4-12) came alive with four runs to snag the win. Kanton Trull led off and was hit by a pitch, and Tristan Rosenberger soon got aboard the same way. Braxton Hensley then hit a two-run triple to plate both and bring PHS with a run.

Christian White took first on a walk, then stole second, then took third on a wild pitch that allowed Hensley to score and tie the contest. White then took a cue from his teammate and scored the winning run on a wild pitch to end the game.

Earlier in the contest, Patton took a 1-0 lead when White got to first on a fielder’s choice play and then scored on Brayden Pearson’s RBI double to left field.

Freedom (6-12) responded in the top of the fifth when Dakota Houk and Carson Dyson got aboard via walks. A Jagger Bailey single plated Houk and moved Dyson to third. Dyson scored to give FHS the lead one batter later when Mason Mozeley reached on a single.

The Patriots expanded their lead in the top of the seventh when Dyson hit a two-out single and moved to second when Bailey was hit by a pitch. Both scored on a Henry Waters single to right field.

For the game, Patton was led by Pearson (2 for 3, double, RBI), Hensley (triple, two RBIs, run), Rosenberger (double, run), White (hit, two runs), Nick McGee (hit) and Trull (run).

White started and went 6 2/3 innings on the mound, scattering two earned runs, five hits, three walks and 10 strikeouts. Cole Whisnant finished up the last 1/3 inning with two earned runs, two hits and one strikeout.

Freedom was led by Dyson (2 for 3, two runs), Waters (hit, two RBIs), Bailey (hit, RBI, run), Eli Thomas (hit), Garren Bryant (hit), Jace Duckworth (hit), Mozeley (RBI) and Houk (run).

Daniel Stevenson pitched six innings for FHS with one earned run, five hits, one walk and 12 strikeouts. Mozeley pitched 1/3 inning with four earned runs, one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Patton played East Burke on Wednesday and Freedom took on West Caldwell.

Mooresville 9, East Burke 1

The Cavaliers (4-11) dropped their Causby Classic opener late Tuesday at PHS, giving up all nine runs in the opening frame.

East Burke’s lone run came in the sixth inning when Eden Worley scored on a Barger Shook single. Will Weidner also had a hit for EB.

While EBHS played host Patton on Wednesday, the Blue Devils faced R-S Central.

