H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Host Patton tops EB, finishes Causby Classic 2-0

The Patton baseball team overcame a 1-0 deficit to county rival East Burke, scoring two runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and three in the sixth to top the Cavaliers 6-3 on Wednesday's final day of the Tony Causby Classic.

PHS (5-12) finished its host event with a 2-0 mark — both against county teams after topping archrival Freedom 5-4 on Tuesday — after entering it on a 10-game skid. East Burke (4-12), meanwhile, lost its seventh straight.

Cole Whisnant (single) and Tristan Rosenberger (walk) both got on base for the Panthers to lead off the bottom-half of the third inning.

Whisnant then stole a base and scored Patton's first run off a called balk on EB starting pitcher Collin Eckard.

Kanton Trull, a courtesy runner for Rosenberger, gave Patton the 2-1 lead after scoring off a Braxton Hensley sacrifice fly.

Brayden Pearson scored a Panthers run in the fourth off an Easton McCoy RBI groundout.

A Brayson Buff RBI single, scoring Christian White, and a Whisnant two-RBI double, plating Buff and Nick McGee, finished the win off in the sixth inning.

East Burke scored two runs in the top of the seventh with RBI singles by Eden Worley and Nate Zimmerman, scoring Ethan Keener and Corbin McNeil.

The Cavaliers’ first inning run was scored by Luke Bumgarner off a Keener single.

Eckard pitched a perfect game up until the third inning, finishing with only four allowed hits and six strikeouts in five-plus innings with Cooper Greene (one strikeout) pitching in relief.

McGee allowed just three EB hits from the mound, firing eight strikeouts in six innings, with Buff pitching an inning in relief.

Freedom 11, West Caldwell 0 (5 inn’s)

The Patriots (7-12) scored two runs in the first inning, four in the second and third, and one in the fourth to complete the run-rule win over the Warriors on Wednesday at the Causby Classic.

Eli Wolfe (1 for 3, walk), Jagger Bailey (3 for 3, three RBIs), Jonah Griggs (2 for 2, walk, RBI), and Henry Waters (three walks) all scored two runs apiece for Freedom.

Mason Mozeley added two hits and a run with two RBIs, including a second-inning sacrifice fly.

Eli Thomas and Emerson Miller also scored a Patriot run, with Jace Duckworth batting in a fourth-inning run.

Garren Bryant pitched a complete game, allowing just two West Caldwell hits and tossing six strikeouts.

