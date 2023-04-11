The Patton baseball team started off its annual Tony Causby Classic spring break tournament with a victory.

The host Panthers (5-8) avenged a 10-4 nonconference loss on the other side of town from March 8, beating rival Freedom 6-1 to open the tourney with a win late Monday in Morganton.

The victory advanced them to a second-round meeting late Tuesday with Draughn, which also toppled its rival in the first round of the Causby Classic late Monday, beating East Burke 10-1.

PHS did most of its damage versus the Patriots (3-12) early, scoring five runs in the first inning. Patton increased its lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth frame before FHS scored its lone run in the top of the sixth inning.

Freshman Brady Davis pitched all seven innings for the Panthers, recording a no-hitter. He struck out 10, walked three and gave up zero earned runs.

The PHS offense was led by Kanton Trull (2 for 4, two doubles, three RBIs, run), Davis (hit, two runs), Braxton Hensley (hit, run), Aaron Duncan (RBI), Cohen Christian (run) and Cole Attaway (run).

Anthony Frasca (1 1/3 innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, two hits), Kyle Self (2 2/3 innings, three strikeouts, one earned run, one hit) and Carson Dyson (two innings, one strikeout, four earned runs, one hit) split pitching duties for FHS.

Freedom’s Eli Wolfe (two) and Dyson (one) got on base via walks.

The Patriots were relegated to the consolation bracket, where they met up with East Burke late Tuesday.

Draughn 10, East Burke 1

The Wildcats (12-3) moved on to the winner’s bracket with a comfortable win Monday in the first round of the Tony Causby Classic in Morganton, setting up Tuesday evening’s second-round meeting with the host Panthers, who beat Freedom 6-1 in Monday’s first round.

The contest was tied 1-1 after one inning, but it was all DHS the rest of the way with three runs in the top of the second inning and six more in the top of the sixth frame.

The Draughn offense was paced by Nick McGee (2 for 3, run), Tate Jensen (double, RBI, run), Jacob Mull (double, run), Trey Jensen (hit, four RBIs), Griffin Stephens (hit, RBI), Jackson Kirkley (hit, run), John Robert Abernathy (RBI, two runs), Logan McGee (two runs), Logan Carswell (run) and Thomas Lambert (run).

Tate Jensen (5 2/3 innings, seven strikeouts, one earned run, two hits) and Abernathy (1 1/3 innings, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit) handled the pitching for the Wildcats.

The Cavaliers (6-7) were led offensively by Cannon Morrison (2 for 3, RBI), Will Weidner (hit), Barger Shook (hit) and Hollan Cline (run).

Colin Eckard (2 2/3 innings, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits), Mason Mosteller (2 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, two earned runs, three hits), Jonas Weidner (two innings, two strikeouts, one earned run, two hits) and Shook (four earned runs, zero hits) all worked from the mound for EBHS.