H.S. BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Patton hands Foard first loss, stays in playoff race

The Patton baseball team handed Foard its first loss of the season, 8-4, and stayed in the race for the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s No. 2 state playoff seed in a critical league match at home Wednesday.

The Panthers (9-3 NWFAC) responded well from a road loss to the Tigers earlier in the week and now are two games behind Foard’s second-place standing with two contests to go. PHS faces county rival Draughn twice next week while Foard faces undefeated league-leader Bunker Hill twice.

After falling into a 2-0 first-inning hole, Patton rallied back to make it 2-2 in the bottom of the second and 5-2 an inning later. The lead later was 7-3 after five innings.

“It was huge for us as far as confidence, for one, and also the playoff picture and still staying in the hunt,” said PHS coach Jonathan Browning. “We realize we need help, but at least we’ve got a chance.”

Patton outhit the visitors, 8-5, with the Panthers’ primary offensive contributions coming from Waylon Rutherford (2 for 3, double, four runs, steal), Noah Morgan (2 for 4, two RBIs, steal), Brayson Buff (1 for 3, three RBIs, run), Cole Whisnant (1 for 4, two RBIs), Brayden Pearson (1 for 4, run) and Peyton Smith (two runs).